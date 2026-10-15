Practice Notebook: Jalen Travis returns to practice; Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Matt Goncalves clear concussion protocol

Thursday's injury report for the Colts looked a bit more encouraging than Wednesday's, with several players returning to the practice field.

Defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau and guard Matt Goncalves were both cleared after being listed as limited Wednesday due to concussion evaluations. Tackle Jalen Travis returned in a limited capacity after sustaining an ankle injury Sunday. Wider receiver Josh Downs (rest, hamstring) returned to full participation

Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. both returned to practice in full after rest days on Wednesday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), wide receiver Darius Slayton (knee) and Will Mallory (thumb) were once again full participants.

However, linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) remained out of practice. Dulin has not practiced since October 2nd.