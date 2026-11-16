The Colts on Monday conducted their first walkthrough of the short week as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on the road Thursday night. Today's practice report is an estimation of player participation if practice were to have taken place.
Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), as well as tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) are listed as nonparticipants. All three players left Sunday's game with their respective injuries and did not return. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) were also listed as nonparticipants. Carlies, Mallory, Travis, Rhodes and Tillery all missed Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) was listed as a limited participant. Guard Dalton Tucker (shoulder) was a full participant.