Practice Notebook: DE Arden Key returns after IR stint

The Colts on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Arden Key, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in his first practice back.
Cornerback Justin Walley, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was a full participant.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest) did not participate Wednesday.
Running back Jonathan Taylor was a limited participant due to a veteran rest day, and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was also limited.
Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.