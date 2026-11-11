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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: DE Arden Key returns after IR stint

Key (hamstring) was placed on IR in October.

Nov 11, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Arden Key, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in his first practice back.

Cornerback Justin Walley, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was a full participant.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest) did not participate Wednesday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a limited participant due to a veteran rest day, and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was also limited.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: November 11 | Photo Gallery

Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11, S Daniel Scott #32 and CB Natrone Brooks #40
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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11, S Daniel Scott #32 and CB Natrone Brooks #40

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WR Quez Watkins #9, CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Quez Watkins #9, CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Quez Watkins #9
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and Nadine Nurasyid Harriet P. Irsay Fellow
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and Nadine Nurasyid Harriet P. Irsay Fellow

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and DeAndre Smith Running Backs
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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and DeAndre Smith Running Backs

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 and QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 and QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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T Charlie Heck #73
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T Charlie Heck #73

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T Charlie Heck #73 and T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Charlie Heck #73 and T Bernhard Raimann #79

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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TE Tyler Warren #84 and T Jalen Travis #75
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and T Jalen Travis #75

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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T Nolan Rucci #76 and TE Drew Ogletree #85
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T Nolan Rucci #76 and TE Drew Ogletree #85

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

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T Bernhard Raimann #79 and T Charlie Heck #73
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T Bernhard Raimann #79 and T Charlie Heck #73

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G Joshua Gray #66
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G Joshua Gray #66

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G Joshua Gray #66

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