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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Sauce Gardner, Anthony Gould and more return to practice in full

Oct 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts on Thursday took the field to practice for the first time this week after conducting a walk through Wednesday.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and defensive tackle Tim Smith (ankle) were all full participants Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) were once again sidelined from practice Thursday. Boettcher hasn't practiced for one week.

Tight ends Tyler Warren (groin) and Drew Ogletree (knee) were both limited participants again Thursday.

Linebackers CJ Allen (ankle) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (hand), as well as punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) were full participants.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 29 | Photo Gallery

The Colts are back on the practice field at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as they prepare for their Week 8 AFC South matchup in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

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DeAndre Smith Running Backs
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DeAndre Smith Running Backs

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Kapena Gushiken #34
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CB Kapena Gushiken #34

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S Daniel Scott #32
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S Daniel Scott #32

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S Daniel Scott #32 and CB Sauce Gardner #1
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S Daniel Scott #32 and CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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CB Natrone Brooks #40
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CB Natrone Brooks #40

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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C Tanor Bortolini #60
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C Tanor Bortolini #60

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G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

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T Nolan Rucci #76
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T Nolan Rucci #76

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T Nolan Rucci #76
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T Nolan Rucci #76

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T Nolan Rucci #76
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T Nolan Rucci #76

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T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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TE Pharaoh Brown #49
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TE Pharaoh Brown #49

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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