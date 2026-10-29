Practice Notebook: Sauce Gardner, Anthony Gould and more return to practice in full

The Colts on Thursday took the field to practice for the first time this week after conducting a walk through Wednesday.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and defensive tackle Tim Smith (ankle) were all full participants Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) were once again sidelined from practice Thursday. Boettcher hasn't practiced for one week.

Tight ends Tyler Warren (groin) and Drew Ogletree (knee) were both limited participants again Thursday.