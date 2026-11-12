Practice Notebook: S AJ Haulcy returns to practice

For the first time in a week, safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. The rookie missed Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys due to the injury.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) and tackle Jalen Travis (knee) remained sidelined from practice. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was also out of practice due to a veteran rest day.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. and Jonathan Taylor returned in a full capacity after rest days Wednesdays. Linebacker CJ Allen (back) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) were also full participants.