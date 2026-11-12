 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: S AJ Haulcy returns to practice

Haucly has not practiced in a week due to an ankle injury.

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:46 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

26-colts-thumbnail-Practice-Notebook

For the first time in a week, safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. The rookie missed Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys due to the injury.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) and tackle Jalen Travis (knee) remained sidelined from practice. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was also out of practice due to a veteran rest day.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. and Jonathan Taylor returned in a full capacity after rest days Wednesdays. Linebacker CJ Allen (back) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) were also full participants.

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: DE Arden Key returns after IR stint

Key (hamstring) was placed on IR in October.

news

Practice Notebook: Drew Ogletree returns, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley remain out

Ogletree (knee) has been dealing with an injury since last week.

news

Practice Notebook: Justin Walley, Drew Ogletree among Colts players to not participate in Wednesday's practice

The Colts released their first practice report of Week 9 on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sauce Gardner, Anthony Gould and more return to practice in full

news

Practice Notebook: Colts conduct Wednesday walkthrough

Wednesday's practice report is an estimation of player participation if practice had happened.

news

Practice Notebook: Several, including Justin Walley, return to practice

Wednesday's injury report had 16 Colts players listed.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts CB Sauce Gardner not concerned about calf injury

Gardner exited the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the second half with a calf injury.

news

Practice Notebook: Jalen Travis returns to practice; Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Matt Goncalves clear concussion protocol

Tuimoloau and Goncalves were listed as limited participants Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin and Jaylon Carlies remain out, Darius Slayton returns to practice

Dulin (hamstring) and Carlies (ribs) both missed Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

news

Practice Notebook: Tanor Bortolini returns to practice

Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) miss second straight day.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts open TE Will Mallory's window to return from injured reserve

Mallory participated in practice Wednesday and can be activated from injured reserve at any point in the next three weeks.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising