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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Tanor Bortolini returns to practice

Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) miss second straight day.

Oct 08, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) remained out of practice Thursday. Defensive end Arden Key also did not practice as he deals with a hamstring injury that head coach Shane Steichen says will cause him to miss "some time."

Center Tanor Bortolini returned to practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest, groin) was once again a limited participant in practice. Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., who had a rest day Wednesday, was listed with a groin injury and was a limited participant Thursday.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not participate due to a veteran rest day.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, was a full participant Thursday, as was running back Jonathan Taylor (rest).

2026 Practice Highlights: October 8 | Photo Gallery

Work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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