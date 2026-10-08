Practice Notebook: Tanor Bortolini returns to practice

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) remained out of practice Thursday. Defensive end Arden Key also did not practice as he deals with a hamstring injury that head coach Shane Steichen says will cause him to miss "some time."

Center Tanor Bortolini returned to practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest, groin) was once again a limited participant in practice. Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., who had a rest day Wednesday, was listed with a groin injury and was a limited participant Thursday.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not participate due to a veteran rest day.