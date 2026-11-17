The Colts held their second and final walkthrough of Week 11 prior to Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium, but will wait until Wednesday to officially determine the statuses of several key players. As a reminder, this week's injury reports are an estimation of a player's participation had the Colts held practices.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) were both listed as DNP for the second consecutive day, while left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and right tackle Jalen Travis (knee) were also listed as DNP.

Gardner, Ward and Raimann sustained injuries in the Colts' Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Travis missed last week's game due to his injury.

Long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant Tuesday. Rhodes missed Week 10 with the injury and was listed as DNP on Monday. Veteran Jacob Bobenmoyer was signed to the practice squad last week and handled long snapping duties for the Colts against the Dolphins.

Two players who were listed as non-participants on both Monday and now Tuesday: Tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf). Wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) was listed as limited for the second consecutive day as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Colts placed linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck) on injured reserve; Carlies will miss at least the Colts' next four games. Wide receiver Quez Watkins was signed off the practice squad to take Carlies' place on the 53-man roster.

The Colts will release their final injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday, which will include game status designations (questionable/doubtful/out).