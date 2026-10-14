Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin and Jaylon Carlies remain out, Darius Slayton returns to practice

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (ankle) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) missed Wednesday's practice due to injury. Dulin and Carlies missed Sunday's game, while Travis was injured in the fourth quarter against the Steelers but later returned to the game. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who also missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, was a full participant Wednesday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) and tight end Will Mallory (thumb) were both full participants.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. also did not practice, with both on a veteran rest day. Running back Jonathan Taylor was a limited participant for the same reason.

Wide receiver Josh Downs was a limited participant due to rest, as well as a hamstring injury.