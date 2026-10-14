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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Ashton Dulin and Jaylon Carlies remain out, Darius Slayton returns to practice

Dulin (hamstring) and Carlies (ribs) both missed Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (ankle) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) missed Wednesday's practice due to injury. Dulin and Carlies missed Sunday's game, while Travis was injured in the fourth quarter against the Steelers but later returned to the game. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who also missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, was a full participant Wednesday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) and tight end Will Mallory (thumb) were both full participants.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. also did not practice, with both on a veteran rest day. Running back Jonathan Taylor was a limited participant for the same reason.

Wide receiver Josh Downs was a limited participant due to rest, as well as a hamstring injury.

Right guard Matt Goncalves and defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau were both listed as limited participants due to concussion evaluations.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 14 | Photo Gallery

Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team gears up to take on the Titans in Week 6.

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C Tanor Bortolini #60 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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C Tanor Bortolini #60 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Darius Slayton #11

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Germaine Pratt #59
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LB Germaine Pratt #59

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LB Germaine Pratt #59
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LB Germaine Pratt #59

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LB Germaine Pratt #59
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LB Germaine Pratt #59

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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LB Germaine Pratt
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LB Germaine Pratt

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LB Germaine Pratt #59
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LB Germaine Pratt #59

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Quez Watkins #9
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Quez Watkins #9

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Darius Slayton #11
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers and WR Darius Slayton #11

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WR Eli Pancol #83
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WR Eli Pancol #83

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Darius Slayton #11

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WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Darius Slayton #11

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Kenneth Harris #33, CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29, S Hunter Wohler #30, LB Tahj Chambers #44, CB Sauce Gardner #1, S Jonathan Owens #38 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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CB Kenneth Harris #33, CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29, S Hunter Wohler #30, LB Tahj Chambers #44, CB Sauce Gardner #1, S Jonathan Owens #38 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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