Happy Thanksgiving, Colts fans! While many get their movement in on Thanksgiving from a turkey trot, the Colts got theirs in during practice Thursday morning.

Today's practice report is fairly similar to Wednesday's, with the exception of just a couple of players.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) were all once again nonparticipants.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) fully participated.