Happy Thanksgiving, Colts fans! While many get their movement in on Thanksgiving from a turkey trot, the Colts got theirs in during practice Thursday morning.
Today's practice report is fairly similar to Wednesday's, with the exception of just a couple of players.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) were all once again nonparticipants.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) fully participated.
The changes in today's report: tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) and wide receiver Deion Burks (personal) were full participants, while defensive tackle Grover Stewart (veteran rest day) did not practice.
Work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday.