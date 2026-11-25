Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that the practice window would be opened for cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt after a four-week stint on IR with a groin injury. He was a full participant in practice.

Tackle Jalen Travis (knee) did not participate. Travis has missed the last two games due to the knee injury. Running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) was also out, as Steichen said Monday the rookie would miss "some time."

Wide receiver Deion Burks (personal), cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), tight ends Drew Ogletree (knee) and Will Mallory (hamstring), and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) also missed Wednesday's practice.