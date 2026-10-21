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Practice Notebook: Colts CB Sauce Gardner not concerned about calf injury

Gardner exited the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the second half with a calf injury.

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:17 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner said Wednesday the calf injury he sustained in the second half of Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans isn't as bad as the one that sidelined him for most of the Colts' final six games of the 2025 season.

Gardner, who did not participate in practice Wednesday, exited Sunday's game four plays into the third quarter and did not return. He said this calf injury is in a different spot on his leg, and emphasized "it's much more minor than last year."

"I'm not really concerned," Gardner said. "I trust our training staff here, and like I said, it's not as bad as last year. I'm just happy that it's not the same spot."

Also not participating in practice Wednesday was punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who sustained a right foot injury on a blocked punt in the second half Sunday but returned to hold for kicker Spencer Shrader. The Colts on Tuesday signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead to their practice squad as an "insurance policy," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest), linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion), tight end Drew Ogletree (ankle), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (personal), cornerback Justin Walley (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) also did not practice.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) returned to practice for the first time since sustaining their respective injuries in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both were listed as limited.

Wednesday's full injury report:

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 21 | Photo Gallery

Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

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S Jonathan Owens #38

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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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LB West Weeks #47

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LB Germaine Pratt
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LB Germaine Pratt

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LB Germaine Pratt

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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Thomas Morstead
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Thomas Morstead

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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17 and QB Riley Leonard #15

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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Carl Lawson

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DE Caden Curry #55, WR Josh Downs #2, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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DE Caden Curry #55, WR Josh Downs #2, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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RB Davon Booth #36
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RB Davon Booth #36

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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