Practice Notebook: Colts CB Sauce Gardner not concerned about calf injury

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner said Wednesday the calf injury he sustained in the second half of Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans isn't as bad as the one that sidelined him for most of the Colts' final six games of the 2025 season.

Gardner, who did not participate in practice Wednesday, exited Sunday's game four plays into the third quarter and did not return. He said this calf injury is in a different spot on his leg, and emphasized "it's much more minor than last year."

"I'm not really concerned," Gardner said. "I trust our training staff here, and like I said, it's not as bad as last year. I'm just happy that it's not the same spot."

Also not participating in practice Wednesday was punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who sustained a right foot injury on a blocked punt in the second half Sunday but returned to hold for kicker Spencer Shrader. The Colts on Tuesday signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead to their practice squad as an "insurance policy," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (rest), linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion), tight end Drew Ogletree (ankle), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (personal), cornerback Justin Walley (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) also did not practice.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) returned to practice for the first time since sustaining their respective injuries in the Colts' Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both were listed as limited.