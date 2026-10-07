Practice Notebook: Colts open TE Will Mallory's window to return from injured reserve

The Colts on Wednesday opened tight end Will Mallory's 21-day window to return from injured reserve, meaning Mallory can begin participating in practice and can be activated off injured reserve at any point in the next three weeks.

Mallory, who was placed on injured reserve in late August with a thumb injury, had an impressive training camp and productive preseason. The fourth-year tight end caught six passes for 80 yards in the Colts' preseason opener against the New England Patriots before sustaining the thumb injury.

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts would spend this week evaluating where Mallory is before making a decision on whether or not he could come off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

"We'll see how the week goes," Steichen said. "It's been a while since he's been practicing, so we'll get him out there today, get him running around and then we'll go from there."

Mallory was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin, rest) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday after missing last week's win over the Washington Commanders with the injury he sustained during practice last Thursday.

Center Tanor Bortolini (ankle), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and defensive end Arden Key (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Steichen said Monday Key will miss "some time" with the injury he sustained in Week 4.