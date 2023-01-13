Colts Mailbag: Coaching Search, Quarterback Outlook, Offensive Line

Meredith Robinson, Cicero, Ind.: We didn't do well during the regular season. What's the plan going into offseason? More Jeff Saturday? New coach? New QB? Draft prospects? What are we dealing with here? Us Colts fans deserve a winning team. We're loyal fans.

JJ Stankevitz: I know we all want to jump ahead to May, when the Colts will have answers to all your questions. But we're still in the early stages of this critically important offseason: General manager Chris Ballard laughed when he was asked his thoughts on this year's quarterback draft class – intense evaluation of those guys hasn't begun yet, and the Colts collectively are still post-morteming their 2022 season.

But whatever the plan is, it may look different than it has in years past.

"I've got to grow," Ballard said. "Like, I'm very stubborn and dogmatic sometimes. I do believe you have to be great up front. That will be on my grave. You've got to be good up front and we weren't good enough this year. We showed signs and I do think there's potential going forward but at the end of the day we weren't good enough, and that's on me. In terms of how we build the rest of the roster, that's an area that we'll examine hard and move forward and grow."

So we'll see how things shake out in the coming months. But Colts fans are loyal – you all brought incredible energy to Lucas Oil Stadium this year. Ballard, during his press conference on Tuesday, talked about his appreciation for Colts fans, too.

"It sucks and I love them," Ballard said. "They're great. Even when they're pissed and they boo and the criticism, that means they care, that means they're invested, they care. I would rather have that than apathetic people that didn't care.