Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

2020 record: 12-4

Coach: Pete Carroll (12th year with Seahawks; 112-63-1)

2021 Additions: DE Kerry Hyder, TE Gerald Everett, CB Akhello Witherspoon, DT Al Woods, OLB Aldon Smith, OG Gabe Jackson

2021 losses: CB Shaquill Griffin, DT Jarran Reed, WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Phillip Dorsett, S Linden Stephens, S Delano Hill

2021 draft class: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, CB Tre Brown, OL Stone Forsythe

At A Glance: The Seahawks' biggest move of the offseason was actually not doing something — and that's trading Russell Wilson. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is staying in Seattle after some trade rumors earlier this year, and with him the Seahawks will look to make their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and ninth since drafting him in 2012.

Seattle became only the fifth team since 1967 to make three or fewer selections in an NFL Draft, per ESPN Stats & Information, with their three picks in the second, fourth and sixth rounds.

Star Power: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf emerged as one of the NFL's most explosive weapons in 2020 with 83 catches, 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

All-time series: 7-5

Last matchup: Week 4, 2017 at CenturyLink Field - Seahawks 46, Colts 18