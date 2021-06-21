Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seahawks. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts Seahawks Football
Stephen Brashear/AP Images
Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts players line up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

2020 record: 12-4

Coach: Pete Carroll (12th year with Seahawks; 112-63-1)

2021 Additions: DE Kerry Hyder, TE Gerald Everett, CB Akhello Witherspoon, DT Al Woods, OLB Aldon Smith, OG Gabe Jackson

2021 losses: CB Shaquill Griffin, DT Jarran Reed, WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Phillip Dorsett, S Linden Stephens, S Delano Hill

2021 draft class: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, CB Tre Brown, OL Stone Forsythe

At A Glance: The Seahawks' biggest move of the offseason was actually not doing something — and that's trading Russell Wilson. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is staying in Seattle after some trade rumors earlier this year, and with him the Seahawks will look to make their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and ninth since drafting him in 2012. 

Seattle became only the fifth team since 1967 to make three or fewer selections in an NFL Draft, per ESPN Stats & Information, with their three picks in the second, fourth and sixth rounds. 

Star Power: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf emerged as one of the NFL's most explosive weapons in 2020 with 83 catches, 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

All-time series: 7-5

Last matchup: Week 4, 2017 at CenturyLink Field - Seahawks 46, Colts 18

The Colts picked off Wilson twice and led at halftime, but the second half saw Seattle outscore Indianapolis by a 36-3 margin.

New Faces: Seattle Seahawks

Get a look at the new additions to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their week 1 matchup with the Colts.

OLB Aldon Smith
1 / 9

OLB Aldon Smith

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kerry Hyder
2 / 9

DE Kerry Hyder

Ryan Kang
CB Tre Brown
3 / 9

CB Tre Brown

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Stone Forsythe
4 / 9

OL Stone Forsythe

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Gabe Jackson
5 / 9

OG Gabe Jackson

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
WR D'Wayne Eskridge
6 / 9

WR D'Wayne Eskridge

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Gerald Everett
7 / 9

TE Gerald Everett

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
DT Al Woods
8 / 9

DT Al Woods

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
9 / 9

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Cooper Neill
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts' Julian Blackmon, Michael Pittman Jr. Relishing Life As New Dads

Colts safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. chatted with Colts.com about what life's like as first-time dads ahead of Father's Day on Sunday. 
news

Colts Continue Juneteenth Celebration, Educational Efforts In 2021

The Colts designated Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, as a company holiday in 2020 and are expanding efforts to celebrate and raise awareness for the holiday in 2021 and beyond. 
news

Through Gridiron Gang, Colts Legend Robert Mathis Continues To Make An Impact On Indianapolis

Robert Mathis is impacting the lives of young football players across the Indianapolis area through the Original Gridiron Gang, which trains youth student athletes both on and off the field. 
news

Through The Scouts' Eye: Will Fries

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in offensive lineman Will Fries, one of the team's two seventh round picks (No. 248 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising