Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

At A Glance: Baltimore traded Orlando Brown Jr., a two-time Pro Bowl tackle who never missed a game in three seasons, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round pick prior to the draft. But following the draft, the Ravens signed longtime Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who will pair with 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley on a strong Ravens line. Adding receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman could give the Ravens a more dynamic passing game for former MVP Lamar Jackson to work with.