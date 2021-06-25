Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

The Colts' first primetime game of 2021 will take place in Week 5 at the Ravens. Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

2020 record: 11-5

Coach: John Harbaugh (14th year with Ravens, 129-79)

2021 Additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, OT Alejandro Villanueva, WR Sammy Watkins, S Geno Stone, TE Josh Oliver

2021 losses: OT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Matt Judon, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DE Jihad Ward, RB Mark Ingram, C Matt Skura, LS Morgan Cox, WR Willie Snead, OG D.J. Fluker, WR Antoine Wesley

2021 draft class: WR Rashod Bateman, EDGE Jayson Oweh, OL Ben Cleveland, CB Brandon Stephens, WR Tylan Wallace, CB Shaun Wade, EDGE Daelin Hayes, RB Ben Mason

At A Glance: Baltimore traded Orlando Brown Jr., a two-time Pro Bowl tackle who never missed a game in three seasons, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round pick prior to the draft. But following the draft, the Ravens signed longtime Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who will pair with 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley on a strong Ravens line. Adding receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman could give the Ravens a more dynamic passing game for former MVP Lamar Jackson to work with. 

Star Power: Jackson led the NFL in yards per rushing attempt in 2019 (6.9) and 2020 (6.3) and is the only quarterback in NFL history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. 

All-time series: 10-6

Last matchup: Week 9, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Ravens 24, Colts 10

The Ravens' defense held the Colts scoreless in the second half and erased a 10-7 halftime deficit to win.

