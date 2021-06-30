Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New York Jets

The Colts take on the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Here's what you need to know about New York's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2020_0927_NYJ_5433
© Indianapolis Colts
#37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes

2020 record: 2-14

Coach: Robert Saleh (1st year with Jets)

2021 Additions: DE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Justin Harden, WR Kellan Cole, LB Narrad Davis, OG Dan Feeney, S LaMarcus Joyner, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Vinny Curry, RB Tevin Coleman, LB Del'Shawn Phillips

2021 losses: QB Sam Darnold, DE Henry Anderson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, OLB Tarell Basham, QB joe Flacco, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Neville Hewitt, C Josh Andrews, LB Frankie Luvu, S Matthias Farley, TE Ross Travis, LB Harvey Langi, CB Arthur Maulet

2021 draft class: QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore, RB Michael Carter, S Jamien Sherwood, S Michael Carter II, CB Jason Pinnock, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, CB Brandin Echols, DL Jonathan Marshall

At A Glance: All eyes will be on Zach Wilson, who the Jets selected second overall and set up to start after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. But first-year head coach Robert Saleh coordinated some of the NFL's best defenses over the last few years with the San Francisco 49ers and will be expected to make a significant impact on a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.

Star Power: Former No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams emerged as one of the NFL's better defensive linemen in 2020, with seven sacks, 10 TFLs, 14 QB hits and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams among its top 10 defensive linemen who played at least 400 snaps last season.

All-time series: 43-32

Last matchup: Week 3, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Colts 36, Jets 7

Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each had pick-sixes and Philip Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' most lopsided win of 2020.

Upcoming matchup: Week 9, November 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS

New Faces: New York Jets

Get a look at the new additions to the New York Jets ahead of their week 9 matchup with the Colts.

QB Zach Wilson
1 / 22

QB Zach Wilson

Kathy Willens/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Corey Davis
2 / 22

WR Corey Davis

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Vinny Curry
3 / 22

DE Vinny Curry

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
DT Sheldon Rankins
4 / 22

DT Sheldon Rankins

Al Messerschmidt Archive
RB Tevin Coleman
5 / 22

RB Tevin Coleman

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Tyler Kroft
6 / 22

TE Tyler Kroft

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Michael Carter
7 / 22

RB Michael Carter

Kathy Willens/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Michael Carter II
8 / 22

S Michael Carter II

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S LaMarcus Joyner
9 / 22

S LaMarcus Joyner

Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Keelan Cole
10 / 22

WR Keelan Cole

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Jonathan Marshall
11 / 22

DL Jonathan Marshall

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Hamsah Nasirildeen
12 / 22

S Hamsah Nasirildeen

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Justin Hardy
13 / 22

CB Justin Hardy

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jason Pinnock
14 / 22

 CB Jason Pinnock

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jarrad Davis
15 / 22

 LB Jarrad Davis

Tony Ding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jamien Sherwood
16 / 22

S Jamien Sherwood

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Brandin Echols
17 / 22

CB Brandin Echols

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
18 / 22

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Dan Feeney
19 / 22

OG Dan Feeney

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
DE Carl Lawson
20 / 22

DE Carl Lawson

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
21 / 22

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Elijah Moore
22 / 22

WR Elijah Moore

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: San Francisco 49ers

The Colts take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Here's what you need to know about San Francisco's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Houston Texans

The Colts will welcome the Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Houston's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

The Colts' first primetime game of 2021 will take place in Week 5 at the Ravens. Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

The Colts will go on the road to face the Dolphins in Week 4. Here's what you need to know about Miami's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

The Colts will play their second game of season against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know about Los Angeles' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seahawks. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising