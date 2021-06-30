Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New York Jets

2020 record: 2-14
Coach: Robert Saleh (1st year with Jets)
2021 Additions: DE Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Justin Harden, WR Kellan Cole, LB Narrad Davis, OG Dan Feeney, S LaMarcus Joyner, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Vinny Curry, RB Tevin Coleman, LB Del'Shawn Phillips
2021 losses: QB Sam Darnold, DE Henry Anderson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, OLB Tarell Basham, QB joe Flacco, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Neville Hewitt, C Josh Andrews, LB Frankie Luvu, S Matthias Farley, TE Ross Travis, LB Harvey Langi, CB Arthur Maulet
2021 draft class: QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore, RB Michael Carter, S Jamien Sherwood, S Michael Carter II, CB Jason Pinnock, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, CB Brandin Echols, DL Jonathan Marshall
At A Glance: All eyes will be on Zach Wilson, who the Jets selected second overall and set up to start after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. But first-year head coach Robert Saleh coordinated some of the NFL's best defenses over the last few years with the San Francisco 49ers and will be expected to make a significant impact on a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.
Star Power: Former No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams emerged as one of the NFL's better defensive linemen in 2020, with seven sacks, 10 TFLs, 14 QB hits and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams among its top 10 defensive linemen who played at least 400 snaps last season.
All-time series: 43-32
Last matchup: Week 3, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Colts 36, Jets 7
Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each had pick-sixes and Philip Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' most lopsided win of 2020.
Upcoming matchup: Week 9, November 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS
Get a look at the new additions to the New York Jets ahead of their week 9 matchup with the Colts.