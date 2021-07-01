Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Jacksonville Jaguars

At A Glance: The Jaguars hired former Florida and Ohio State title-winning coach Urban Meyer to pair with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer has never coached in the NFL, and how he works out will have a major impact on the trajectory of the Jaguars' franchise. But Lawrence — who was roundly considered a generational quarterback prospect ahead of the draft — will have an even bigger impact on where Jacksonville is going in the AFC South.