Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Jacksonville Jaguars

2020 record: 1-15
Coach: Urban Meyer (1st year with Jaguars)
2021 Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Jamal Agnew, WR Marvin Jones, TE Chris Manhertz, QB C.J. Beathard, RB Carson Hyde, S Johnathan Ford, DE Jihad Ward, OLB Damien Wilson, WR Phillip Dorsett, CB Jameson Houston, DT Malcom Brown, TE Tim Tebow
2021 losses: WR Keelan Cole, DT Al Woods, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin, TE Eric Aubert, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Greg Mabin, LB Kamalei Correa, CB Josiah Scott
2021 draft class: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, CB Tyson Campbell, OL Walker Little, S Andre Cisco, DL Jay Tufele, EDGE Jordan Smith, TE Luke Farrell, WR Jalen Camp
At A Glance: The Jaguars hired former Florida and Ohio State title-winning coach Urban Meyer to pair with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer has never coached in the NFL, and how he works out will have a major impact on the trajectory of the Jaguars' franchise. But Lawrence — who was roundly considered a generational quarterback prospect ahead of the draft — will have an even bigger impact on where Jacksonville is going in the AFC South.
Star Power: Wide receiver D.J. Chark caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards with eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl bid in 2019, but his production tailed off amid a messy season under center for the Jaguars in 2020. Can the speedy LSU product rebound with Lawrence and a new offense in 2021?
All-time series: 25-15
Last matchup: Week 17, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Colts 28, Jaguars 14
The Colts secured a spot in the playoffs with a comfortable win over Jacksonville to end the 2020 season — a win that also avenged their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, which was their AFC South rival's only win of the season.
Upcoming matchups:
- Week 10, November 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS
- Week 18, January 9 at TIAA Bank Field
Get a look at the new additions to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their AFC South matchups with the Colts.