Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts take on the Jaguars in Week 10 in their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Jacksonville's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jul 01, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jaguars Colts Football
Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

2020 record: 1-15

Coach: Urban Meyer (1st year with Jaguars)

2021 Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Jamal Agnew, WR Marvin Jones, TE Chris Manhertz, QB C.J. Beathard, RB Carson Hyde, S Johnathan Ford, DE Jihad Ward, OLB Damien Wilson, WR Phillip Dorsett, CB Jameson Houston, DT Malcom Brown, TE Tim Tebow

2021 losses: WR Keelan Cole, DT Al Woods, WR Chris Conley, QB Mike Glennon, CB Rashaan Melvin, TE Eric Aubert, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Greg Mabin, LB Kamalei Correa, CB Josiah Scott

2021 draft class: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, CB Tyson Campbell, OL Walker Little, S Andre Cisco, DL Jay Tufele, EDGE Jordan Smith, TE Luke Farrell, WR Jalen Camp

At A Glance: The Jaguars hired former Florida and Ohio State title-winning coach Urban Meyer to pair with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer has never coached in the NFL, and how he works out will have a major impact on the trajectory of the Jaguars' franchise. But Lawrence — who was roundly considered a generational quarterback prospect ahead of the draft — will have an even bigger impact on where Jacksonville is going in the AFC South.

Star Power: Wide receiver D.J. Chark caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards with eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl bid in 2019, but his production tailed off amid a messy season under center for the Jaguars in 2020. Can the speedy LSU product rebound with Lawrence and a new offense in 2021?

All-time series: 25-15

Last matchup: Week 17, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Colts 28, Jaguars 14

The Colts secured a spot in the playoffs with a comfortable win over Jacksonville to end the 2020 season — a win that also avenged their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, which was their AFC South rival's only win of the season.

Upcoming matchups:

  • Week 10, November 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS
  • Week 18, January 9 at TIAA Bank Field

New Faces: Jacksonville Jaguars

Get a look at the new additions to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their AFC South matchups with the Colts.

QB Trevor Lawrence
1 / 23

QB Trevor Lawrence

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Malcom Brown
2 / 23

DT Malcom Brown

Ric Tapia/AP2019
CB Tyson Campbell
3 / 23

CB Tyson Campbell

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Travis Etienne
4 / 23

RB Travis Etienne

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OL Walker Little
5 / 23

OL Walker Little

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Roy Robertson-Harris
6 / 23

DE Roy Robertson-Harris

Ryan Kang
CB Shaquill Griffin
7 / 23

CB Shaquill Griffin

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Phillip Dorsett
8 / 23

WR Phillip Dorsett

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Rayshawn Jenkins
9 / 23

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
WR Marvin Jones
10 / 23

WR Marvin Jones

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Luke Farrell
11 / 23

TE Luke Farrell

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Jordan Smith
12 / 23

EDGE Jordan Smith

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Damien Wilson
13 / 23

OLB Damien Wilson

Ryan Kang
S Johnathan Ford
14 / 23

S Johnathan Ford

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jihad Ward
15 / 23

DE Jihad Ward

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jihad Ward
16 / 23

DE Jihad Ward

Ric Tapia/AP2020
DL Jay Tufele
17 / 23

DL Jay Tufele

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Carlos Hyde
18 / 23

RB Carlos Hyde

LINDSEY WASSON/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jamal Agnew
19 / 23

WR Jamal Agnew

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Jalen Camp
20 / 23

WR Jalen Camp

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Chris Manhertz
21 / 23

TE Chris Manhertz

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB C.J. Beathard
22 / 23

QB C.J. Beathard

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Andre Cisco
23 / 23

S Andre Cisco

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New York Jets

The Colts take on the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Here's what you need to know about New York's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: San Francisco 49ers

The Colts take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Here's what you need to know about San Francisco's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Houston Texans

The Colts will welcome the Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Houston's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

The Colts' first primetime game of 2021 will take place in Week 5 at the Ravens. Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

The Colts will go on the road to face the Dolphins in Week 4. Here's what you need to know about Miami's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

The Colts will play their second game of season against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know about Los Angeles' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seahawks. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising