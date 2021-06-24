Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

At A Glance: Miami made two significant additions to their receiving corps in former Texans wideout Will Fuller, who was in the midst of a career year in 2020 (53 catches, 879 yards, eight TDs) before a PED suspension wiped out his final five games, and No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency, with the West Palm Beach native slated to back up Tua Tagovailoa this year.