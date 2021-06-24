Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

2020 record: 10-6
Coach: Brian Flores (3rd year with Dolphins, 15-17)
2021 Additions: WR Will Fuller, TE Cethan Carter, DT Adam Butler, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Justin Coleman, C Matt Skura, RB Malcolm Brown, P Michael Palardy, DT John Jenkins, OLB Brennan Scarlett, OLB Duke Riley, OG D.J. Fluker, WR Robert Foster, CB Jason McCourty, LB Benardrick McKinney
2021 losses: DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kyle Van Nou, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, P Matt Maak, C Ted Karras, OLB Kamu Grugger-Hill, LT Julie'n Davenport, RB Matt Breida, S Kavon Frazier, CB Bobby McCain, OG Ereck Flowers, DE Shaq Lawson
2021 draft class: WR Jaylen Waddle, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Jevon Holland, OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Hunter Long, OL Larnel Coleman, RB Gerrid Docks
At A Glance: Miami made two significant additions to their receiving corps in former Texans wideout Will Fuller, who was in the midst of a career year in 2020 (53 catches, 879 yards, eight TDs) before a PED suspension wiped out his final five games, and No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency, with the West Palm Beach native slated to back up Tua Tagovailoa this year.
Star Power: Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick in 2020 but only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt in 10 games last season, good for 30th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks. Miami will need its southpaw signal-caller to make a leap in Year 2.
All-time series: 27-48
Last matchup: Week 10, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Dolphins 16, Colts 12
Brian Hoyer started for the Colts and was intercepted three times, but Ryan Fitzpatrick led a fourth quarter comeback that dropped the Colts to 5-4 on the season.
Upcoming matchup: Week 4, October 3 at Hard Rock Stadium
Get a look at the new additions to the Miami Dolphins ahead of their week 4 matchup with the Colts.