Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

The Colts will go on the road to face the Dolphins in Week 4. Here's what you need to know about Miami's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dolphins Colts Football
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) carries against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

2020 record: 10-6

Coach: Brian Flores (3rd year with Dolphins, 15-17)

2021 Additions: WR Will Fuller, TE Cethan Carter, DT Adam Butler, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Justin Coleman, C Matt Skura, RB Malcolm Brown, P Michael Palardy, DT John Jenkins, OLB Brennan Scarlett, OLB Duke Riley, OG D.J. Fluker, WR Robert Foster, CB Jason McCourty, LB Benardrick McKinney

2021 losses: DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kyle Van Nou, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, P Matt Maak, C Ted Karras, OLB Kamu Grugger-Hill, LT Julie'n Davenport, RB Matt Breida, S Kavon Frazier, CB Bobby McCain, OG Ereck Flowers, DE Shaq Lawson

2021 draft class: WR Jaylen Waddle, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Jevon Holland, OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Hunter Long, OL Larnel Coleman, RB Gerrid Docks

At A Glance: Miami made two significant additions to their receiving corps in former Texans wideout Will Fuller, who was in the midst of a career year in 2020 (53 catches, 879 yards, eight TDs) before a PED suspension wiped out his final five games, and No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency, with the West Palm Beach native slated to back up Tua Tagovailoa this year.

Star Power: Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick in 2020 but only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt in 10 games last season, good for 30th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks. Miami will need its southpaw signal-caller to make a leap in Year 2.

All-time series: 27-48

Last matchup: Week 10, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Dolphins 16, Colts 12

Brian Hoyer started for the Colts and was intercepted three times, but Ryan Fitzpatrick led a fourth quarter comeback that dropped the Colts to 5-4 on the season.

Upcoming matchup: Week 4, October 3 at Hard Rock Stadium

New Faces: Miami Dolphins

Get a look at the new additions to the Miami Dolphins ahead of their week 4 matchup with the Colts.

LB Benardrick McKinney
1 / 22

LB Benardrick McKinney

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Michael Palardy
2 / 22

P Michael Palardy

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Robert Foster
3 / 22

WR Robert Foster

Ryan Kang
DT John Jenkins
4 / 22

DT John Jenkins

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jevon Holland
5 / 22

S Jevon Holland

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Will Fuller
6 / 22

WR Will Fuller

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Malcolm Brown
7 / 22

RB Malcolm Brown

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jaylen Waddle
8 / 22

WR Jaylen Waddle

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Jaelan Phillips
9 / 22

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Liam Eichenberg
10 / 22

OL Liam Eichenberg

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Larnel Coleman
11 / 22

OL Larnel Coleman

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Justin Coleman
12 / 22

CB Justin Coleman

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
CB Jason McCourty
13 / 22

CB Jason McCourty

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Matt Skura
14 / 22

C Matt Skura

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jacoby Brissett
15 / 22

QB Jacoby Brissett

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hunter Long
16 / 22

TE Hunter Long

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Duke Riley
17 / 22

OLB Duke Riley

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG D.J. Fluker
18 / 22

OG D.J. Fluker

Cooper Neill
RB Gerrid Doaks
19 / 22

RB Gerrid Doaks

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cethan Carter
20 / 22

TE Cethan Carter

Don Wright/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Brennan Scarlett
21 / 22

OLB Brennan Scarlett

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Adam Butler
22 / 22

DT Adam Butler

Ryan Kang
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

The Colts will play their second game of season against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know about Los Angeles' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seahawks. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising