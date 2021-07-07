Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New England Patriots

2020 record: 7-9
Coach: Bill Belichick (22nd year with Patriots, 336-244)
2021 Additions: OLB Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, S Jalen Mills, WR Nelson Agholor, DE Davon Godchaux, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Kyle Van Nou, DE Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, LB LaRoy Reynolds, LB Raekwon McMillan, DE Montravius Adams, S Adam Colbert, OG Alex Redmond, LB Harvy Langi, RT Trenton Brown
2021 losses: OG Joe Thuney, DT Adam Butler, S Terrence Brooks, WR Damiere Byrd, OLB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty, RT Marcus Cannon
2021 draft class: QB Mac Jones, DL Christian Barmore, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Cameron McGrone, S Joshuah Bledsoe, OL William Sherman, WR Tre Nixon
At A Glance: The Patriots went on an unprecedented spending spree in the Bill Belichick era, adding a number of top free agents in Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor. But drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones perhaps was the biggest move of the Patriots' offseason; while Cam Newton was brought back, all eyes will be on when Jones starts his first game for the Patriots.
Star Power: Smith cashed in on a career year for the Titans in 2020, setting personal bests in receptions (41), yards (448) and touchdowns (eight). Between Smith and Henry, who set a career high with 60 receptions in his final year with the Los Angeles Chargers.
All-time series: 29-52
Last matchup: Week 5, 2018 at Gillette Stadium - Patriots 38, Colts 23
Since the NFL re-aligned divisions in 2002, the Colts and Patriots played 12 times between 2003-2015, but this will be only the teams' second meeting since 2016.
Upcoming matchup: Week 15, Date TBD at Lucas Oil Stadium
