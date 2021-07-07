Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New England Patriots

The Colts, following their bye week, will face the Patriots in Week 15. Here's what you need to know about New England's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jul 07, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2020 record: 7-9

Coach: Bill Belichick (22nd year with Patriots, 336-244)

2021 Additions: OLB Matt Judon, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, S Jalen Mills, WR Nelson Agholor, DE Davon Godchaux, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Kyle Van Nou, DE Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, LB LaRoy Reynolds, LB Raekwon McMillan, DE Montravius Adams, S Adam Colbert, OG Alex Redmond, LB Harvy Langi, RT Trenton Brown

2021 losses: OG Joe Thuney, DT Adam Butler, S Terrence Brooks, WR Damiere Byrd, OLB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty, RT Marcus Cannon

2021 draft class: QB Mac Jones, DL Christian Barmore, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Cameron McGrone, S Joshuah Bledsoe, OL William Sherman, WR Tre Nixon

At A Glance: The Patriots went on an unprecedented spending spree in the Bill Belichick era, adding a number of top free agents in Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor. But drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones perhaps was the biggest move of the Patriots' offseason; while Cam Newton was brought back, all eyes will be on when Jones starts his first game for the Patriots.

Star Power: Smith cashed in on a career year for the Titans in 2020, setting personal bests in receptions (41), yards (448) and touchdowns (eight). Between Smith and Henry, who set a career high with 60 receptions in his final year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

All-time series: 29-52

Last matchup: Week 5, 2018 at Gillette Stadium - Patriots 38, Colts 23

Since the NFL re-aligned divisions in 2002, the Colts and Patriots played 12 times between 2003-2015, but this will be only the teams' second meeting since 2016.

Upcoming matchup: Week 15, Date TBD at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS

New Faces: New England Patriots

Get a look at the new additions to the New England Patriots ahead of their week 15 matchup with the Colts.

QB Mac Jones
1 / 25

QB Mac Jones

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Cameron McGrone
2 / 25

LB Cameron McGrone

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL William Sherman
3 / 25

OL William Sherman

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Trenton Brown
4 / 25

RT Trenton Brown

Ryan Kang
WR Tre Nixon
5 / 25

WR Tre Nixon

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
6 / 25

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Ron Jenkins
EDGE Ronnie Perkins
7 / 25

EDGE Ronnie Perkins

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Ted Karras
8 / 25

C Ted Karras

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Montravius Adams
9 / 25

DE Montravius Adams

Ric Tapia/AP2018
LB Raekwon McMillan
10 / 25

LB Raekwon McMillan

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
WR Nelson Agholor
11 / 25

WR Nelson Agholor

Steve Marcus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Matt Judon
12 / 25

OLB Matt Judon

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Kyle Van Noy
13 / 25

LB Kyle Van Noy

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
S Adrian Colbert
14 / 25

S Adrian Colbert

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
LB LaRoy Reynolds
15 / 25

LB LaRoy Reynolds

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jonnu Smith
16 / 25

TE Jonnu Smith

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Joshuah Bledsoe
17 / 25

S Joshuah Bledsoe

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jalen Mills
18 / 25

S Jalen Mills

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Henry Anderson
19 / 25

DE Henry Anderson

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
TE Hunter Henry
20 / 25

TE Hunter Henry

David Becker/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Harvey Langi
21 / 25

LB Harvey Langi

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Davon Godchaux
22 / 25

DE Davon Godchaux

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
OG Alex Redmond
23 / 25

OG Alex Redmond

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Bourne
24 / 25

WR Kendrick Bourne

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Christian Barmore
25 / 25

DL Christian Barmore

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
