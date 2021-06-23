Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

112920_ten-ind-henry-tackle
Indianapolis Colts

2020 record: 11-5

Coach: Mike Vrabel (4th year with Titans, 29-19)

2021 Additions: WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, DE Denico Autry, CB Janoris Jenkins, RT Kendall Lamm, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, LS Morgan Cox, S Matthias Farley, LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, OLB Justin March, CB Greg Marin, RB Brian Hill, CB Chris Jones, DT Woodrow Hamilton

2021 losses: TE Jonnu Smith, CB Adoree Jackson, WR Corey Davis, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT DaQuan Jones, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Desmond King, WR Adam Humphries, WR Kalif Raymond, DE Matt Dickerson, OG Jamil Douglas, CB Chris Milton, CB Kareem Orr

2021 draft class: CB Caleb Farley, OL Dillon Radunz, LB Monty Rice, CB Elijah Molden, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, EDGE Rashad Weaver, WR Racey McMath, S Brady Breeze

At A Glance: What a wild offseason it's been in Nashville. Gone are some big pieces — like Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith — but in early June, Julio Jones was brought in via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. It's worth wondering if adding Jones or losing Smith will wind up being the biggest addition/subtraction of the 2021 offseason for Tennessee. 

On defense, Bud Dupree and former Colt Denico Autry were brought in to bolster a pass rush that only totaled 19 sacks in 2020. 

Star Power: Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing attempts (303), rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2019, then topped all those numbers to lead the NFL again last season in rushing attempts (378), rushing yards (2,027) and rushing touchdowns (17). He became only the eighth player in NFL history to have 2,000 or more rushing yards in 2020. But interestingly, none of those other seven players — Terrell Davis, Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, O.J. Simpson, Chris Johnson, Jamal Lewis and Eric Dickerson — ever got over 2,000 yards again.  

All-time series: 35-18

Last matchup: Week 12, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Titans 45, Colts 26

The Colts and Titans split their matchups last season, with both teams winning on the road. Indianapolis beat Tennessee, 34-17, in Nashville before losing to the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium 17 days later.

New Faces: Tennessee Titans

Get a look at the new additions to the Tennessee Titans ahead of their 2021 matchups with the Colts.

S Brady Breeze
1 / 22

S Brady Breeze

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Monty Rice
2 / 22

LB Monty Rice

Mark Humphrey
WR Racey McMath
3 / 22

WR Racey McMath

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
4 / 22

LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

G. Newman Lowrance/2020 G. Newman Lowrance
OLB Justin March
5 / 22

OLB Justin March

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Woodrow Hamilton
6 / 22

DT Woodrow Hamilton

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
EDGE Rashad Weaver
7 / 22

EDGE Rashad Weaver

George Walker IV
LS Morgan Cox
8 / 22

LS Morgan Cox

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kevin Johnson
9 / 22

CB Kevin Johnson

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Matthias Farley
10 / 22

S Matthias Farley

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
11 / 22

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Denico Autry
12 / 22

DE Denico Autry

Cooper Neill
OL Dillon Radunz
13 / 22

OL Dillon Radunz

Mark Humphrey
RT Kendall Lamm
14 / 22

RT Kendall Lamm

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
CB Elijah Molden
15 / 22

CB Elijah Molden

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Janoris Jenkins
16 / 22

CB Janoris Jenkins

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Josh Reynolds
17 / 22

WR Josh Reynolds

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Caleb Farley
18 / 22

CB Caleb Farley

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Chris Jones
19 / 22

CB Chris Jones

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Brian Hill
20 / 22

RB Brian Hill

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bud Dupree
21 / 22

OLB Bud Dupree

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Greg Mabin
22 / 22

CB Greg Mabin

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

The Colts will play their second game of season against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know about Los Angeles' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Seattle Seahawks

The Colts will open the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seahawks. Here's what you need to know about Seattle's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising