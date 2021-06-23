Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

2020 record: 11-5

Coach: Mike Vrabel (4th year with Titans, 29-19)

2021 Additions: WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, DE Denico Autry, CB Janoris Jenkins, RT Kendall Lamm, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, LS Morgan Cox, S Matthias Farley, LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, OLB Justin March, CB Greg Marin, RB Brian Hill, CB Chris Jones, DT Woodrow Hamilton

2021 losses: TE Jonnu Smith, CB Adoree Jackson, WR Corey Davis, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT DaQuan Jones, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Desmond King, WR Adam Humphries, WR Kalif Raymond, DE Matt Dickerson, OG Jamil Douglas, CB Chris Milton, CB Kareem Orr

2021 draft class: CB Caleb Farley, OL Dillon Radunz, LB Monty Rice, CB Elijah Molden, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, EDGE Rashad Weaver, WR Racey McMath, S Brady Breeze

At A Glance: What a wild offseason it's been in Nashville. Gone are some big pieces — like Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith — but in early June, Julio Jones was brought in via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. It's worth wondering if adding Jones or losing Smith will wind up being the biggest addition/subtraction of the 2021 offseason for Tennessee.

On defense, Bud Dupree and former Colt Denico Autry were brought in to bolster a pass rush that only totaled 19 sacks in 2020.

Star Power: Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing attempts (303), rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2019, then topped all those numbers to lead the NFL again last season in rushing attempts (378), rushing yards (2,027) and rushing touchdowns (17). He became only the eighth player in NFL history to have 2,000 or more rushing yards in 2020. But interestingly, none of those other seven players — Terrell Davis, Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, O.J. Simpson, Chris Johnson, Jamal Lewis and Eric Dickerson — ever got over 2,000 yards again.

All-time series: 35-18

Last matchup: Week 12, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Titans 45, Colts 26