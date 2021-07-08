Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Arizona Cardinals

The Colts will take on the Cardinals on Christmas in Glendale. Here's what you need to know about Arizona's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jul 08, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2017_0917_AZ_3931

2020 record: 8-8

Coach: Kliff Kingsbury (3rd year with Cardinals, 13-18-1)

2021 Additions: DE J.J. Watt, K Matt Prater, WR A.J. Green, CB Malcolm Butler, RB James Conner, QB Colt McCoy, S Shawn Williams, OG Brian Winters, TE Ross Travis, WR Antoine Wesley, C Rodney Hudson

2021 losses: RB Kenyan Drake, CB Patrick Peterson, OLB Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold, DE Angelo Blackson, C Mason Cole

2021 draft class: LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore, CB Marco Wilson, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, CB Tay Gowan, S James Wiggins, OL Michal Menet

At A Glance: Adding J.J. Watt and A.J. Green gives Arizona some big names, even if both players are well into their 30's at this point. But the biggest question for the Cardinals will be if Kingsbury can get the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw for 3,971 yards and rushed for another 819 in his second year in the NFL in 2020.

Star Power: DeAndre Hopkins, in his first year with the Cardinals after the Texans dealt him away, tied a career high with 115 catches. He added 1,407 yards (12.2 yards/reception) and six touchdowns, too, earning Pro Bowl honors for the fifth time in his career.

All-time series: 8-8

Last matchup: Week 2, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Cardinals 16, Colts 13 (OT)

Jacoby Brissett completed 20 of 37 passes for 332 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first start with the Colts, while Frank Gore added a touchdown on the ground. The Colts coughed up a 10-point fourth quarter lead, though, and lost on a 30-yard Phil Dawson field goal in overtime.

Upcoming matchup: Week 16, December 25 at State Farm Stadium

New Faces: Arizona Cardinals

Get a look at the new additions to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their week 16 matchup with the Colts.

DE J.J. Watt
1 / 18

DE J.J. Watt

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Antoine Wesley
2 / 18

WR Antoine Wesley

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Victor Dimukeje
3 / 18

EDGE Victor Dimukeje

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S James Wiggins
4 / 18

S James Wiggins

John Minchillo/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ross Travis
5 / 18

TE Ross Travis

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tay Gowan
6 / 18

CB Tay Gowan

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Zaven Collins
7 / 18

LB Zaven Collins

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Shawn Williams
8 / 18

S Shawn Williams

David Richard/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Rondale Moore
9 / 18

WR Rondale Moore

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Matt Prater
10 / 18

K Matt Prater

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Marco Wilson
11 / 18

CB Marco Wilson

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Rodney Hudson
12 / 18

C Rodney Hudson

Al Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
OG Brian Winters
13 / 18

OG Brian Winters

Ryan Kang
OL Michal Menet
14 / 18

OL Michal Menet

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB James Conner
15 / 18

 RB James Conner

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Malcolm Butler
16 / 18

CB Malcolm Butler

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Colt McCoy
17 / 18

QB Colt McCoy

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.J. Green
18 / 18

WR A.J. Green

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts' final home game of 2020 will come against the Raiders in Week 17. Here's what you need to know about Las Vegas' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New England Patriots

The Colts, following their bye week, will face the Patriots in Week 15. Here's what you need to know about New England's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 12. Here's what you need to know about Tampa Bay's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Buffalo Bills

The Colts' playoff rematch will the Bills will take place in Week 11 this season. Here's what you need to know about Buffalo's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts take on the Jaguars in Week 10 in their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Jacksonville's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New York Jets

The Colts take on the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Here's what you need to know about New York's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: San Francisco 49ers

The Colts take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Here's what you need to know about San Francisco's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Houston Texans

The Colts will welcome the Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Houston's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

The Colts' first primetime game of 2021 will take place in Week 5 at the Ravens. Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

The Colts will go on the road to face the Dolphins in Week 4. Here's what you need to know about Miami's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising