Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8

Coach: Kliff Kingsbury (3rd year with Cardinals, 13-18-1)

2021 Additions: DE J.J. Watt, K Matt Prater, WR A.J. Green, CB Malcolm Butler, RB James Conner, QB Colt McCoy, S Shawn Williams, OG Brian Winters, TE Ross Travis, WR Antoine Wesley, C Rodney Hudson

2021 losses: RB Kenyan Drake, CB Patrick Peterson, OLB Haason Reddick, TE Dan Arnold, DE Angelo Blackson, C Mason Cole

2021 draft class: LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore, CB Marco Wilson, EDGE Victor Dimukeje, CB Tay Gowan, S James Wiggins, OL Michal Menet

At A Glance: Adding J.J. Watt and A.J. Green gives Arizona some big names, even if both players are well into their 30's at this point. But the biggest question for the Cardinals will be if Kingsbury can get the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw for 3,971 yards and rushed for another 819 in his second year in the NFL in 2020.

Star Power: DeAndre Hopkins, in his first year with the Cardinals after the Texans dealt him away, tied a career high with 115 catches. He added 1,407 yards (12.2 yards/reception) and six touchdowns, too, earning Pro Bowl honors for the fifth time in his career.

All-time series: 8-8

Last matchup: Week 2, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Cardinals 16, Colts 13 (OT)

Jacoby Brissett completed 20 of 37 passes for 332 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first start with the Colts, while Frank Gore added a touchdown on the ground. The Colts coughed up a 10-point fourth quarter lead, though, and lost on a 30-yard Phil Dawson field goal in overtime.