Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Buffalo Bills

The Colts' playoff rematch will the Bills will take place in Week 11 this season. Here's what you need to know about Buffalo's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jul 02, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2020 record: 13-3

Coach: Sean McDermott (5th year, 38-26)

2021 Additions: WR Emmanuel Sanders, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DE Efe Obada, OLB Tyrell Adams, RT Bobby Hart, TE Jacob Hollister, OG Forrest Lamp, RB Matt Breida, OG Jamil Douglas, DT Trayvon Hester, WR Brandon Powell, LB Joe Giles-Harris

2021 losses: WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson, TE Tyler Kroft, RT Ty Nsekhe, OG Brian Winters, S Dean Marlowe, P Corey Bojorquez, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, TE Lee Smith

2021 draft class: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., OL Spencer Brown, OL Tommy Doyle, WR Marquez Stevenson, S Damar Hamlin, CB Rachad Wildgoose, OL Jack Anderson

At A Glance: The Bills bring the core of their AFC East-winning side back in 2021 with a few reinforcements, like veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and rookie edge rushers Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. But the GM-coach combination of Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott is one of the best in the NFL; those two have pulled a once-moribund franchise to three playoff appearances in four years, including last season's trip to the AFC Championship.

Star Power: It's absolutely incredible how much better Josh Allen was in 2020 than in 2019. Check out these numbers:

  • 2019: 271/461 (59%), 3,089 yards (6.7 Y/A), 20 TDs, 9 INTs
  • 2020: 396/572 (69%), 4,544 yards (7.9 Y/A), 37 TDs, 10 INTs

Allen became a legitimate MVP contender in 2020, and his rushing talent made him one of the league's most dynamic threats while operating offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's offense. He'll look to build on his massive leap entering his fourth year in the NFL.

All-time series: 32-38-1

Last matchup: Wild Card Round 2020 at Bills Stadium - Bills 27, Colts 24

The Colts went blow-for-blow with the AFC East champions in the playoffs, with Philip Rivers throwing fourth quarter touchdowns to Zach Pascal and Jack Doyle before a last-second Hail Mary was broken up on what was the final pass of the legendary quarterback's career.

Upcoming matchup: Week 11, November 21 at Highmark Stadium

