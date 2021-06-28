Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Houston Texans

The Colts will welcome the Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Houston's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 28, 2021
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) goes over Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

2020 record: 4-12

Coach: David Culley (1st year with Texans)

2021 Additions: P Cameron Johnston, OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Terrance Mitchell, OLB Jordan Jenkins, QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Andre Roberts, CB Tavierre Thomas, OG Justin McCray, CB Desmond King, LB Christian Kirksey, OLB Kamu Grugger-Hill, RB Mark Ingram, QB Jeff Driskel, S Terrence Brooks, LB Neville Hewitt, DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Chris Conley, LB Joe Thomas, DT Vince Taylor, WR Chris Moore, DT Jaleel Johnson, LB Tae Davis, OG Lane Taylor, TE Antony Auclair, OLB Derek Rivers, OG Cole Goner, WR Taywan Taylor, QB Ryan Finley, TE Ryan Izzo, DE Shaq Lawson, RT Marcus Cannon

2021 losses: DE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller, DE Carlos Watkins, C Nick Martin, TE Darren Fells, QB A.J. McCarron, P Bryan Anger, OG Zach Fulton, OLB Tyrell Adams, OLB Brennan Scarlett, FB Cullen Gillaspia, S Geno Stone, WR Tyler Simmons, LB Benardrick McKinney

2021 draft class: QB Davis Mills, WR Nico Collins, TE Brevin Jordan, LB Garret Wallow, DL Roy Lopez

At A Glance: Houston has had an absolutely wild offseason in terms of roster churn, in addition to hiring a new coach and new general manager. The Texans also didn't have a draft pick until the third round, which they used on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

Star Power: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who the Texans traded multiple first-round picks for prior to the 2019 season, has been one of the NFL's best pass blocking tackles since arriving in Houston. Pro Football Focus rated him as the sixth-best pass blocking tackle in the NFL in 2020, and he was third in 2019.

All-time series: 30-9

Last matchup: Week 15, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Colts 27, Texans 20

The Colts swept the season series with the Texans last year with a six-point win in Week 14, followed by a seven-point win in Week 15.

Upcoming matchups:

  • Week 6, October 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS
  • Week 13, December 5 at NRG Stadium

New Faces: Houston Texans

Get a look at the new additions to the Houston Texans ahead of their AFC South matchups with the Colts.

