Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 record: 11-5

Coach: Bruce Arians (3rd year with Buccaneers, 18-14)

2021 Additions: RB Giovanni Bernard, OLB Joe Jones, S Raven Greene, CB Antonio Hamilton

2021 losses: OT Joe Haeg, CB Ryan Smith, TE Antony Auclair, S Andrew Adams

2021 draft class: EDGE Joe Tryon, QB Kyle Trask, OL Robert Hainsey, WR Jaelon Darden, LB K.J. Britt, CB Chris Wilcox, LB Grant Stuard

At A Glance: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? The Buccaneers barely had any offseason movement and worked tirelessly to keep their Super Bowl winning core intact for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. So that means Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Tristan Wirfs, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Via, Devin White, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., etc. are all back.

Star Power: Tom Brady will face the Colts for the 15th time in his career; he's 11-3 in his previous 14 games against Indianapolis. He turns 44 in August and is coming off an age-43 season in which he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns.

All-time series: 8-6

Last matchup: Week 14, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium - Buccaneers 38, Colts 35

Darius Leonard picked off Jamies Winston twice, but the Colts squandered a 14-point second half advantage to fall by three points in Bruce Arians' second game back at Lucas Oil Stadium since being hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013.