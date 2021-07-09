Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Las Vegas Raiders

2020 record: 8-8

Coach: Jon Gruden (8th year with Raiders, 57-55; 19-29 since being re-hired by Raiders in 2018)

2021 Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Casey Hayward, WR John Brown, DE Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, C Nick Martin, S Karl Joseph, WR Willie Snead, DE Matt Dickerson, CB Rasul Douglas

2021 losses: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, WR Tyrell Williams, S LaMarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris, LB Raekwon McMillan, DT Maurice Hurst, DE Arden Key

2021 draft class: OL Alex Leatherwood, S Trevon Moehrig, EDGE Malcon Koonce, S Divine Deablo, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Nate Hobbs, OL Jimmy Morrissey

At A Glance: The Raiders expect the additions of Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Hayward, Trevon Moehrig and new coordinator Gus Bradley to bolster a porous defense that ranked 30th in points allowed (29.9 points/game) in 2020. Las Vegas had its best offense of the Gruden era last year, with quarterback Derek Carr throwing for 4,103 yards and tight end Darren Waller snagging 107 passes for 1,196 yards.

Star Power: Waller has 197 catches for 2,341 yards since the start of the 2019 season — making him one of two tight ends to total at least 2,300 yards over the last two years (Travis Kelce is the other). Only eight players have over 2,300 yards the last two seasons, too: Waller, Kelce, Stefan Diggs, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson, D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper.

All-time series: 9-10

Last matchup: Week 14, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium - Colts 44, Ravens 27

The Colts set a season high with 44 points as Jonathan Taylor ripped off 150 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, while T.Y. Hilton snagged five passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Khari Willis capped the blowout win with a 50-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.