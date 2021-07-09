Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts' final home game of 2020 will come against the Raiders in Week 17. Here's what you need to know about Las Vegas' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jul 09, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2020_1213_LV_3332a (1)
© Indianapolis Colts
#23 CB Kenny Moore II

2020 record: 8-8

Coach: Jon Gruden (8th year with Raiders, 57-55; 19-29 since being re-hired by Raiders in 2018)

2021 Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Casey Hayward, WR John Brown, DE Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, C Nick Martin, S Karl Joseph, WR Willie Snead, DE Matt Dickerson, CB Rasul Douglas

2021 losses: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, WR Tyrell Williams, S LaMarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris, LB Raekwon McMillan, DT Maurice Hurst, DE Arden Key

2021 draft class: OL Alex Leatherwood, S Trevon Moehrig, EDGE Malcon Koonce, S Divine Deablo, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Nate Hobbs, OL Jimmy Morrissey

At A Glance: The Raiders expect the additions of Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Hayward, Trevon Moehrig and new coordinator Gus Bradley to bolster a porous defense that ranked 30th in points allowed (29.9 points/game) in 2020. Las Vegas had its best offense of the Gruden era last year, with quarterback Derek Carr throwing for 4,103 yards and tight end Darren Waller snagging 107 passes for 1,196 yards.

Star Power: Waller has 197 catches for 2,341 yards since the start of the 2019 season — making him one of two tight ends to total at least 2,300 yards over the last two years (Travis Kelce is the other). Only eight players have over 2,300 yards the last two seasons, too: Waller, Kelce, Stefan Diggs, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson, D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper.

All-time series: 9-10

Last matchup: Week 14, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium - Colts 44, Ravens 27

The Colts set a season high with 44 points as Jonathan Taylor ripped off 150 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, while T.Y. Hilton snagged five passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Khari Willis capped the blowout win with a 50-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.

Upcoming matchup: Week 17, January 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium - FIND TICKETS

New Faces: Las Vegas Raiders

Get a look at the new additions to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their week 17 matchup with the Colts.

OL Alex Leatherwood
1 / 18

OL Alex Leatherwood

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Yannick Ngakoue
2 / 18

DE Yannick Ngakoue

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Willie Snead
3 / 18

WR Willie Snead

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Quinton Jefferson
4 / 18

DT Quinton Jefferson

Ric Tapia/AP2020
DE Solomon Thomas
5 / 18

DE Solomon Thomas

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
S Tyree Gillespie
6 / 18

S Tyree Gillespie

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Trevon Moehrig
7 / 18

S Trevon Moehrig

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Rasul Douglas
8 / 18

CB Rasul Douglas

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Nick Martin
9 / 18

C Nick Martin

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Nate Hobbs
10 / 18

CB Nate Hobbs

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Kenyan Drake
11 / 18

RB Kenyan Drake

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Matt Dickerson
12 / 18

DE Matt Dickerson

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Malcolm Koonce
13 / 18

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Casey Hayward
14 / 18

CB Casey Hayward

Kyusung Gong
S Divine Deablo
15 / 18

S Divine Deablo

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR John Brown
16 / 18

WR John Brown

Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Karl Joseph
17 / 18

S Karl Joseph

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
OL Jimmy Morrissey
18 / 18

OL Jimmy Morrissey

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Arizona Cardinals

The Colts will take on the Cardinals on Christmas in Glendale. Here's what you need to know about Arizona's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New England Patriots

The Colts, following their bye week, will face the Patriots in Week 15. Here's what you need to know about New England's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 12. Here's what you need to know about Tampa Bay's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Buffalo Bills

The Colts' playoff rematch will the Bills will take place in Week 11 this season. Here's what you need to know about Buffalo's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts take on the Jaguars in Week 10 in their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Jacksonville's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: New York Jets

The Colts take on the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Here's what you need to know about New York's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: San Francisco 49ers

The Colts take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Here's what you need to know about San Francisco's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Houston Texans

The Colts will welcome the Texans to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 for their first of two meetings this season. Here's what you need to know about Houston's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Baltimore Ravens

The Colts' first primetime game of 2021 will take place in Week 5 at the Ravens. Here's what you need to know about Baltimore's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Miami Dolphins

The Colts will go on the road to face the Dolphins in Week 4. Here's what you need to know about Miami's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
news

Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Tennessee Titans

The Colts' first AFC South matchup will take place in Week 3 on the road against the reigning division champion Titans. Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's offseason and what to expect in 2021. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising