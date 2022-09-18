2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts at Jaguars, Week 2

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: QB23
» Jaguars vs. QBs: 30th (29.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ryan is 4-0 with 1,044 yards with six touchdowns, four interceptions and a 93.6 passer rating in his career against the Jaguars.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB49
» Jaguars vs. RBs: 19th (22.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor has 75 carries for 468 yards with three rushing touchdowns, and 16 catches for 96 yards, in four career games against the Jaguars. Hines, meanwhile, has 36 catches on 44 targets for 246 receiving yards and 28 carries for 110 yards with three total touchdowns in eight games against Jacksonville in his career.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Pittman WR11
» Jaguars vs. WRs: 31st (44.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Pittman is listed as questionable to play and has 15 catches on 16 targets for 173 yards with one touchdown in four games against the Jaguars.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: TE24
» Jaguars vs. TEs: 21st (8.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox has been targeted 12 times in seven career games against Jacksonville, with eight catches, 96 yards and one touchdown.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: D/ST11
The Colts allowed a combined 43 points and had seven sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in two games against the Jaguars in 2021.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.