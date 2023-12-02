Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans Week 13

QB Gardner Minshew II
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: QB12
When Minshew last played the Titans, he was coming into the game for an injured Anthony Richardson. In the rookie's stead, he completed 11 of his 14 passes for 155 passing yards.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Moss RB10
With Jonathan Taylor out of action, Moss will serve as the team's lead back on Sunday. The last time Moss played the Titans, he had 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR12, Downs WR32
In the Colts' first game against the Titans this season, Pittman caught five passes for 52 yards.
In that same game, Downs led all Colts receivers with 97 yards. It was his highest-receiving game at that point of the season.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: D/ST13
Against the Buccaneers, the Colts' defense had six sacks and two takeaways. Their performance netted their fantasy managers 10 FanDuel fantasy points. This is their third straight game where they've gotten double-digit points.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.