Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 5

QB Anthony Richardson
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: QB8
Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Richardson accounted for all three of the Colts' touchdowns. He also had 200 passing yards and 56 rushing yards, earning his fantasy managers 29.6 FanDuel Fantasy points.
RB Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Moss RB55, Taylor RB11
With his performance against the Rams, Moss had his fifth straight game where he's rushed for 70 or more yards.
This Sunday marks the first time that Taylor has played this season after he'd been put on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) in August. In his five career games against the Titans, he has averaged 71.8 scrimmage yards per game.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR21, Pierce WR76
Despite Week 4 being quiet for Pittman Jr., he still leads all Colts' players with 26 catches and 245 yards on the season.
Pierce was able to showcase his big-play ability against the Rams when he caught a 38-yard bomb from Richardson in double coverage.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST7
Last week, the Colts' defense got its second interception of the season courtesy of a great play by cornerback Kenny Moore II. They also had two sacks.
