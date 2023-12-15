Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Steelers Week 15

QB Gardner Minshew II
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: QB15
Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minshew threw for 240 yards a touchdown and an interception.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Moss RB3
Last Sunday Moss had 56 scrimmage yards. He also had four catches, the most he's had in a game since Week 6.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR11, Downs WR52
With his eight catch, 95-yard receiving performance against the Bengals, Pittman earned his fantasy managers 15.5 FanDuel fantasy points.
Downs caught all three of his targets for 32 yards.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST19
Despite a quiet performance from the Colts in Week 14, they face a favorable matchup against the Steelers. This season the Steelers' offense has allowed 2.1 sacks per game and committed at least one turnover in each of their last three games.
