Fantasy Preview

Presented by

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Steelers Week 15

As the Colts prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?

Dec 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Week 15 FP

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew II

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: QB15

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minshew threw for 240 yards a touchdown and an interception.

RB Zack Moss

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Moss RB3

Last Sunday Moss had 56 scrimmage yards. He also had four catches, the most he's had in a game since Week 6.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR11, Downs WR52

With his eight catch, 95-yard receiving performance against the Bengals, Pittman earned his fantasy managers 15.5 FanDuel fantasy points.

Downs caught all three of his targets for 32 yards.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST19

Despite a quiet performance from the Colts in Week 14, they face a favorable matchup against the Steelers. This season the Steelers' offense has allowed 2.1 sacks per game and committed at least one turnover in each of their last three games.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bengals Week 14

As the Colts prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 14?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans Week 13

As the Colts prepare to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

As the Colts prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10

As the Colts prepare to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

As the Colts prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Browns, Week 7

As the Colts prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 7?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

As the Colts prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 5

As the Colts prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

As the Colts prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 2?
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising