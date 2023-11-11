Fantasy Preview

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10

As the Colts prepare to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?

Nov 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: QB14

Even though Minshew didn't have the flashiest outing last weekend against the Carolina Panthers, he was efficient. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: Taylor RB6

Last Sunday, Taylor had 69 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown, his first of the season. He was also second on the team with five receptions.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR14, Pierce WR56

Pittman Jr. led all receivers with eight catches for 64 yards. That was his sixth game with at least eight catches.

With Josh Downs' status in question for this weekend's game, it could lead to an increase in production for Pierce. This season Pierce has 17 catches for 243 yards and is averaging 14.3 yards per reception (most among Colts wide receivers).

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: D/ST15

After a rough stretch through their previous three games, the Colts defense had a statement-making performance against the Panthers. They forced three turnovers (including two pick-sixes by Kenny Moore II) and had four sacks.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

