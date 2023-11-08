Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 

Nov 08, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

23-colts-potw-d-moore-w9vCAR-1920x1080

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II on Wednesday was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9.

During the team's 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers, Moore II became the first player in Colts' history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. He also had eight tackles and two pass deflections.

This is the second time that Moore II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The first was in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

Moore II has been with the team since 2017, making him the longest-tenured defensive player on the team. In seven and a half years with the Colts, he's made his presence felt both on and off the field. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has been voted a team captain by his peers for the past two seasons.

Through nine games this season, Moore II leads the team and all NFL cornerbacks with seven tackles for loss. He also has 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions.

