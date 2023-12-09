Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bengals Week 14

QB Gardner Minshew II
» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: QB14
In the Colts' Week 13 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans, Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. This was his second game this season where he threw for over 300 yards.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: Moss RB2
Last Sunday, Moss got the bulk of the carries, running the ball 19 times. On those carries, he gained 51 yards. He also caught two passes.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce
» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR9, Pierce WR58
Pittman led the team with 11 receptions against the Tennessee Titans. He wound up with 105 receiving yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.
Pierce had his first career 100-yard receiving outing in that game. He also scored his first touchdown of the season.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: D/ST16
The Colts' sack production grew after racking up six against the Titans. This was their fourth straight game that they've netted fantasy managers double-digit FanDuel fantasy points (17).
