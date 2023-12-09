Fantasy Preview

Presented by

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bengals Week 14

As the Colts prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 14?

Dec 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

FP vs. Bengals Week 14

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew II

» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: QB14

In the Colts' Week 13 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans, Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. This was his second game this season where he threw for over 300 yards.

RB Zack Moss

» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: Moss RB2

Last Sunday, Moss got the bulk of the carries, running the ball 19 times. On those carries, he gained 51 yards. He also caught two passes.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce

» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR9, Pierce WR58

Pittman led the team with 11 receptions against the Tennessee Titans. He wound up with 105 receiving yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Pierce had his first career 100-yard receiving outing in that game. He also scored his first touchdown of the season.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 14 Position Rank: D/ST16

The Colts' sack production grew after racking up six against the Titans. This was their fourth straight game that they've netted fantasy managers double-digit FanDuel fantasy points (17).

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans Week 13

As the Colts prepare to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

As the Colts prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10

As the Colts prepare to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

As the Colts prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Browns, Week 7

As the Colts prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 7?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

As the Colts prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 5

As the Colts prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

As the Colts prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 2?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1

As the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 1?
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising