Fantasy Preview

Presented by

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Falcons Week 16

As the Colts prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?

Dec 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

FP vs. Falcons

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew II

» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: QB17

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minshew threw for 215 passing yards and three touchdowns. This was his first game since 2020 that he threw three touchdowns.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon

» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Taylor RB6, Sermon RB82

For the first time since Week 12, Taylor is expected to suit up for the Colts. In his last game, he had 15 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. 

When Zack Moss left last Saturday's game with an arm injury, Sermon was one of the running backs who stepped up in his place. He finished the game with 17 carries for 88 yards.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR14, Downs WR46

Despite being taken out of last week's game in the second quarter, Pittman still led the team with four catches and 78 receiving yards. He is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

With Downs' performance against the Steelers, he has four straight games with at least three catches.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST20

After a rough outing in Week 14, the Colts bounced back in Week 15. They had four sacks, forced three turnovers and earned their fantasy managers 14 FanDuel fantasy points.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Steelers Week 15

As the Colts prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bengals Week 14

As the Colts prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 14?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans Week 13

As the Colts prepare to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

As the Colts prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10

As the Colts prepare to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

As the Colts prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Browns, Week 7

As the Colts prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 7?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

As the Colts prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 5

As the Colts prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

As the Colts prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising