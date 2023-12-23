Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Falcons Week 16

QB Gardner Minshew II
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: QB17
Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minshew threw for 215 passing yards and three touchdowns. This was his first game since 2020 that he threw three touchdowns.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Taylor RB6, Sermon RB82
For the first time since Week 12, Taylor is expected to suit up for the Colts. In his last game, he had 15 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
When Zack Moss left last Saturday's game with an arm injury, Sermon was one of the running backs who stepped up in his place. He finished the game with 17 carries for 88 yards.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR14, Downs WR46
Despite being taken out of last week's game in the second quarter, Pittman still led the team with four catches and 78 receiving yards. He is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.
With Downs' performance against the Steelers, he has four straight games with at least three catches.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST20
After a rough outing in Week 14, the Colts bounced back in Week 15. They had four sacks, forced three turnovers and earned their fantasy managers 14 FanDuel fantasy points.
