Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders Week 17

As the Colts prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 17?

Dec 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew II

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: QB20

In last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, Minshew had 201 passing yards and 31 rushing yards.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Taylor RB3

After missing the past three games, Taylor returned in Week 16 against the Falcons. In that game, he had 43 rushing yards and a touchdown.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Pittman WR58 Downs WR47

After missing last week's game, Pittman is slated to return against the Raiders. This season he leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Downs led the team with six receptions. His 6.9 FanDuel fantasy points are the most he's produced for fantasy managers since Week 8.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: D/ST12

Though the Colts' defense had a quiet fantasy outing in Week 16, they have chance to bounce back on Sunday. In each of the last six games, the Raiders have allowed at least one sack.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

