Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Browns, Week 7

QB Gardner Minshew
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: QB22
Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gardner Minshew threw a career-high 55 passes and completed 33 of them for 329 yards. Despite committing four turnovers, he netted fantasy managers 14.98 FanDuel fantasy points.
RB Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Moss RB26, Taylor RB14
With his three-yard touchdown run on Sunday, Moss scored his fifth touchdown of the season. He also had 59 yards from scrimmage.
Taylor saw a season-high 32 snaps against the Jaguars. With the increased playing time, Taylor had 65 scrimmage yards, including a 40-yard reception.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR25, Downs WR45
With his performance last week against the Jaguars, Pittman Jr. set a new season-high of 109 receiving yards on nine catches.
Downs scored the first touchdown of his career last week. He also had five catches for 21 yards.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: D/ST4
Despite the loss last Sunday, the Colts have extended their streak of forcing at least one turnover to six games. They also had three sacks against the Jaguars.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.