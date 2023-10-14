Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

QB Gardner Minshew
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: QB19
When Anthony Richardson went down Week 5, Minshew stepped in and did a fine job in his place. He completed 11 of his 14 passes for 155 yards.
RB Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Moss RB34, Taylor RB19
Moss had a career game against the Tennessee Titans rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also had two catches for 30 yards.
Taylor played just 10 snaps against the Titans, but still had 34 scrimmage yards. This week, he will see an increase in snaps, per head coach Shane Steichen.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR28, Downs WR46
Pittman Jr.'s productive start to the season continued last week after he had five catches for 52 yards. This was his fourth game where he's had over 50 receiving yards.
Downs had the best game of his young career against the Titans, catching six passes for 97 yards. That gave his fantasy managers 12.70 points, his highest output of the season.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST17
The last time the Colts' defense lined up against the Jaguars, they had their best game (in terms of FanDuel fantasy points). They netted 11 points, coming in large part from their two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
