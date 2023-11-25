Fantasy Preview

Presented by

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

As the Colts prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?

Nov 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

W12 Fantasy Preview

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: QB16

As the Colts return from their bye week, Gardner Minshew has a chance to have a big game. This season, the Buccaneers are allowing an average of 270.7 passing yards per game. That's the second-highest total by any team in the NFL.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Taylor RB2

In Week 10 against the New England Patriots, Taylor rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. That was his third game this season where he's rushed for over 60 yards.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR10, Downs WR40

With his 84-yard performance against the Patriots, Pittman had his sixth game of the season where he led the team in receiving yards.

Despite seeing limited snaps due to a knee injury, Downs still was second on the team in receiving yards against the Patriots with 40.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: D/ST13

The Colts defense had their second-highest fantasy output (16 FanDuel fantasy points) of the year against the Patriots. They allowed a season-low six points, had five sacks and two interceptions.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10

As the Colts prepare to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

As the Colts prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Browns, Week 7

As the Colts prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 7?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

As the Colts prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 5

As the Colts prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

As the Colts prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 2?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1

As the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 1?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 16 vs. Chargers

As the Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 15 vs. Vikings

As the Colts face the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising