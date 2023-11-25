Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

QB Gardner Minshew
» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: QB16
As the Colts return from their bye week, Gardner Minshew has a chance to have a big game. This season, the Buccaneers are allowing an average of 270.7 passing yards per game. That's the second-highest total by any team in the NFL.
RB Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Taylor RB2
In Week 10 against the New England Patriots, Taylor rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. That was his third game this season where he's rushed for over 60 yards.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR10, Downs WR40
With his 84-yard performance against the Patriots, Pittman had his sixth game of the season where he led the team in receiving yards.
Despite seeing limited snaps due to a knee injury, Downs still was second on the team in receiving yards against the Patriots with 40.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: D/ST13
The Colts defense had their second-highest fantasy output (16 FanDuel fantasy points) of the year against the Patriots. They allowed a season-low six points, had five sacks and two interceptions.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.