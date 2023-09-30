Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

QB Anthony Richardson
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB5
After missing last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Anthony Richardson is good to go for Sunday's game. The last time he took the field was Week 2 where he scored two rushing touchdowns in less than two quarters of action against the Houston Texans.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: RB4
Moss had the best outing of his career in Week 3, where he rushed for 122 yards, giving him his second 100-yard rushing game. He also had a 17-yard touchdown reception.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR32, Downs WR60
Highlighted by a memorable 34-yard catch in overtime, Pittman Jr.'s game against the Ravens was another productive one. He caught nine passes for 77 yards.
Downs had eight catches of his own for a season-high 57 yards in that same game.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST15
After another good showing against the Ravens, the Colts have a chance to be even better against the Rams. Last week, the latter allowed five sacks and committed two turnovers against the Cincinnati Bengals.
