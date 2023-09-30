Fantasy Preview

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 4

As the Colts prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?

Sep 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Fantasy Preview vs. LAR

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Anthony Richardson

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB5

After missing last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Anthony Richardson is good to go for Sunday's game. The last time he took the field was Week 2 where he scored two rushing touchdowns in less than two quarters of action against the Houston Texans.

RB Zack Moss

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: RB4

Moss had the best outing of his career in Week 3, where he rushed for 122 yards, giving him his second 100-yard rushing game. He also had a 17-yard touchdown reception.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR32, Downs WR60

Highlighted by a memorable 34-yard catch in overtime, Pittman Jr.'s game against the Ravens was another productive one. He caught nine passes for 77 yards.

Downs had eight catches of his own for a season-high 57 yards in that same game.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST15

After another good showing against the Ravens, the Colts have a chance to be even better against the Rams. Last week, the latter allowed five sacks and committed two turnovers against the Cincinnati Bengals.

