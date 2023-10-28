Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

QB Gardner Minshew
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: QB20
Last Sunday, Minshew became the first player in Colts history to throw two passing touchdowns and rush for two passing touchdowns. He also had 305 passing yards and 29 rushing yards.
RB Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Taylor RB13, Moss RB38
For the first time this season, Taylor found the end zone, scoring a touchdown for the first time since Week 12 of the 2022 season. He also had 120 scrimmage yards, giving his fantasy managers a season-high 19.5 FanDuel fantasy points.
Moss was second on the team with 57 rushing yards, marking 11 straight games where he's gained 50 or more scrimmage yards.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR27, Downs WR46
Pittman Jr. had his longest play of the season after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against the Browns. He finished the game with 83 yards.
Downs led all receivers with five catches for 125 yards. His biggest play came on the Colts' first offensive drive of the game when he had a 59-yard touchdown reception.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: D/ST23
This past Sunday, the Colts had two sacks and picked off two passes by the Browns. In every game so far this season, they have forced at least one turnover.
