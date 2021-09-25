2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: QB37
» Titans vs. QBs: 28th (22.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 33.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points
With Wentz a game-time decision on Sunday, he's likely a risky play for fantasy football owners. But if Wentz does play, Tennessee's defense has been susceptible early in the season to opposing quarterbacks.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Taylor RB9, Hines RB52
» Titans vs. RBs: 26th (23.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 16.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 10.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry to start the season, but a matchup against a Titans' defense that's struggled against the run could help get him going. The same goes for Hines as the Colts' offense looks go into Nashville and earn the team's first win of the season.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Pittman WR46, Pascal WR48
» Titans vs. WRs: 30th (36.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 15.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 26.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman set a career high with 123 yards on eight catches in Week 2 against the Rams, while Pascal caught his third touchdown of the season last weekend. Both have intriguing fantasy upside against a Titans' defense that's struggled against wide receivers this year.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Doyle TE25, Alie-Cox TE42
» Titans vs. TEs: 20th (10.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Doyle 8.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 1.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Doyle would've had a receiving touchdown in Week 2 had Aaron Donald not blown up a shovel pass that was intercepted; Alie-Cox has only been targeted four times but is coming off a 2020 in which he had 31 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: D/ST24
The Titans' offense looks like one of the most potent in the NFL behind Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, so Sunday will be another stiff challenge for the Colts' defense.
