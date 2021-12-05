2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

Hilton, in nine career games against the Texans at NRG Stadium, has 52 catches, 1061 yards and eight touchdowns – good for an average of about six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown per game. He caught his first touchdown of 2021 last week against the Buccaneers and looks to be rounding into form for the stretch run. Pittman is still Wentz's top target and is nine targets shy of 100 on the season.