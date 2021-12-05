2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: QB13
» Texans vs. QBs: 20th (18.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 207.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points
The Texans enter Week 13 tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 interceptions, which is something Wentz will have to be aware of on Sunday in Houston. In Week 6 against the Texans, Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 127.7.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB47
» Texans vs. RBs: 25th (23.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 250.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 58.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor's streak of 100 scrimmage yards and one touchdown was broken after eight games last weekend – he came three yards shy of setting a new NFL record – but he still leads the NFL with 1,205 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, a longest rush of 83 yards and 5.8 yards per attempt. Taylor torched Houston for 145 yards on 14 carries, including that 83-yarder, with two touchdowns back in Week 6. Hines caught three passes for 26 yards while playing about one-third of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 12.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Pittman WR23, Hilton WR52, Pascal WR63
» Texans vs. WRs: 19th (29.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 111.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 52.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 21.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Hilton, in nine career games against the Texans at NRG Stadium, has 52 catches, 1061 yards and eight touchdowns – good for an average of about six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown per game. He caught his first touchdown of 2021 last week against the Buccaneers and looks to be rounding into form for the stretch run. Pittman is still Wentz's top target and is nine targets shy of 100 on the season.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Doyle TE28, Alie-Cox TE29
» Texans vs. TEs: 27th (12.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 45.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Doyle caught a season-high six passes for 81 yards with a touchdown in Week 12, and over the last five weeks he has 15 receptions for 155 yards with three touchdowns.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: D/ST6
The Colts lead the NFL with 27 takeaways and held the Texans to three points back in Week 6.
