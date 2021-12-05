Fantasy Football

Presented by

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?

Dec 05, 2021 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: QB13

» Texans vs. QBs: 20th (18.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 207.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points

The Texans enter Week 13 tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 interceptions, which is something Wentz will have to be aware of on Sunday in Houston. In Week 6 against the Texans, Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 127.7.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB47

» Texans vs. RBs: 25th (23.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 250.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 58.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Taylor's streak of 100 scrimmage yards and one touchdown was broken after eight games last weekend – he came three yards shy of setting a new NFL record – but he still leads the NFL with 1,205 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, a longest rush of 83 yards and 5.8 yards per attempt. Taylor torched Houston for 145 yards on 14 carries, including that 83-yarder, with two touchdowns back in Week 6. Hines caught three passes for 26 yards while playing about one-third of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 12.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Pittman WR23, Hilton WR52, Pascal WR63

» Texans vs. WRs: 19th (29.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 111.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 52.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 21.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Hilton, in nine career games against the Texans at NRG Stadium, has 52 catches, 1061 yards and eight touchdowns – good for an average of about six catches, 118 yards and one touchdown per game. He caught his first touchdown of 2021 last week against the Buccaneers and looks to be rounding into form for the stretch run. Pittman is still Wentz's top target and is nine targets shy of 100 on the season.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: Doyle TE28, Alie-Cox TE29

» Texans vs. TEs: 27th (12.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 45.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Doyle caught a season-high six passes for 81 yards with a touchdown in Week 12, and over the last five weeks he has 15 receptions for 155 yards with three touchdowns.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: D/ST6

The Colts lead the NFL with 27 takeaways and held the Texans to three points back in Week 6.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

As the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in a massive AFC South battle on Halloween, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 8?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

As the Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 7?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising