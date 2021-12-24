2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: QB19
» Cardinals vs. QBs: 4th (16.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 224.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz threw for only 57 yards in the Colts' win over the Patriots, but head coach Frank Reich still has immense trust in his quarterback's ability to win through the air if needed. While Arizona's secondary is strong, don't discount the Colts' willingness to have Wentz make plays as a complement to what Jonathan Taylor can do on the ground.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB53
» Cardinals vs. RBs: 10th (18.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 299.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 71.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor is the best running back in the NFL, and if you have him on your fantasy team, he's probably why you're still alive in the fantasy playoffs. Hines had a touchdown against the Patriots and remains a dynamic, versatile threat with the ball in his hands.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Pittman WR12, Hilton WR62, Pascal WR61
» Cardinals vs. WRs: 24th (30.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 123.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 57.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 25.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman only had one catch against the Patriots but just 111 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. The Colts still believe Hilton is due for a big game this season, while Pascal caught a 23-yard pass from Wentz in Week 15.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 16 Position Rank: Doyle TE29, Alie-Cox TE35
» Cardinals vs. TEs: 1st (5.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 47.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Doyle and Alie-Cox have combined for seven touchdowns this season and are among Wentz's favorite red zone targets. Both are a weekly threat to get in the end zone.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 13 Position Rank: D/ST19
The Colts' 31 takeaways are tied for the most in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, and since special teams are a factor here, Bubba Ventrone's group has scored three touchdowns on opponent punt plays in 2021.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.