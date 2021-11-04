2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: QB15
» Jets vs. QBs: 10th (17.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 137.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last five games, and while he threw two interceptions in Week 8 against the Titans, he still only has three on the season. Through eight games, Wentz has 14 touchdowns – just two fewer than he had in 12 games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. His sack percentage is also down to 5.6 percent, which is much more in line with the 5.9 percent rate he had from 2016-2019 with the Eagles (it was at 10.2 percent in 2020).
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB40
» Jets vs. RBs: 32nd (32.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 131.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 31.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor rushed for 478 yards on 79 carries in October (6.1 yards/attempt) and all seven of his touchdowns in 2021 came last month. Him being RB1 this week is no accident – with Derrick Henry out for a considerable amount of time, Taylor is positioned to make a run at the NFL's rushing crown this season. Hines, notably, was targeted five times in Week 8 – his highest total since Week 3.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: Pittman WR21, Pascal WR45
» Jets vs. WRs: 5th (26.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 84.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 44.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman is still on pace for 90+ catches, 1,200+ yards and 8+ touchdowns as we hit the season's halfway point. His 15 targets and 10 in Week 8 were the most for a Colts wide receiver in seven years – it's clear Wentz's trust in the second-year receiver is strong, and he'll continue to find ways to get Pittman the ball. With T.Y. Hilton (concussion) out, Pascal – who had a season-high eight targets last week – could be a sneaky play, even against a Jets team that's limited fantasy points for wide receivers this year.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: Alie-Cox TE17, Doyle TE22
» Jets vs. TEs: 23rd (12.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 41.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 19.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points
While Alie-Cox didn't have a catch last week, he still was targeted four times by Wentz – right in line with his usage for most of the season. Doyle caught his first touchdown of 2021 in Week 8.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: D/ST2
While Jets quarterback Mike White set an NFL record with 37 completions in his first career start – a 34-31 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals – the Colts' defense enters Week 9 tied for the NFL lead with 18 takeaways. Notably, the Colts' sack rate and pressure rate have crept above league average in the last three weeks, and opposing quarterbacks have just a 77.0 passer rating against the Colts in that same span.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.