2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

Wentz has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last five games, and while he threw two interceptions in Week 8 against the Titans, he still only has three on the season. Through eight games, Wentz has 14 touchdowns – just two fewer than he had in 12 games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. His sack percentage is also down to 5.6 percent, which is much more in line with the 5.9 percent rate he had from 2016-2019 with the Eagles (it was at 10.2 percent in 2020).