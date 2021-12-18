Fantasy Football

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

As the Colts face the Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?

Dec 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: QB18

Wentz enters Week 15 with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while he's approaching 3,000 yards on the season.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB53

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing and will look to add to 1,348 yards against a stingy Patriots defense on Saturday night.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Pittman WR14, Hilton WR66, Pascal WR71

Pittman has 882 yards and five touchdowns while Hilton and Pascal remain reliable, trustworthy targets for Wentz.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Doyle TE32, Alie-Cox TE42

Doyle has three touchdowns this season while Alie-Cox has four, and Wentz has trusted both of his big tight ends, especially in the red zone.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST18

The Colts lead the NFL with 29 takeaways and have scored a couple of touchdowns on special teams, making them a viable fantasy option every week – no matter the opposition.

