2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: QB18
Wentz enters Week 15 with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while he's approaching 3,000 yards on the season.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB53
Taylor leads the NFL in rushing and will look to add to 1,348 yards against a stingy Patriots defense on Saturday night.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Pittman WR14, Hilton WR66, Pascal WR71
Pittman has 882 yards and five touchdowns while Hilton and Pascal remain reliable, trustworthy targets for Wentz.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Doyle TE32, Alie-Cox TE42
Doyle has three touchdowns this season while Alie-Cox has four, and Wentz has trusted both of his big tight ends, especially in the red zone.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: D/ST18
The Colts lead the NFL with 29 takeaways and have scored a couple of touchdowns on special teams, making them a viable fantasy option every week – no matter the opposition.
