2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?

Oct 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: QB28

» Ravens vs. QBs: 12th (18.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 59.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Wentz has five passing touchdowns against just one interception this year and if you eliminate Week 3 against the Titans – the game he played with two sprained ankles – he's completing 68 percent of his passes with an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. Baltimore's defense has been solid against the pass but perhaps there's some upside with Wentz's ankles progressing well – he was a full participant in practice this week leading up to Monday night.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Taylor RB13, Hines RB52

» Ravens vs. RBs: 20th (27.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 41.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 23.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Taylor is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt over his last two games and ripped off a 23-yard touchdown in Week 4 against the Dolphins. Hines' touches have been up-and-down – 26 of his 32 touches have come in Weeks 1 and 3 – but he remains a versatile, explosive option every week for the Colts' offense.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman WR37, Pascal WR67

» Ravenss vs. WRs: 8th (25.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 28.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 33.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Pittman has 20 receptions for 250 yards over his last three games, good for an average of about seven catches for 83 yards per game. Pascal is in that range of being the No. 2 or No. 3 target for Wentz every week and carries plenty of upside, especially in the red zone.

TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Doyle TE32, Alie-Cox TE39

» Ravens vs. TEs: 32nd (16.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Doyle 11.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 19.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Doyle is averaging about four targets per game, which is an increase from where he was in 2020 (just under three targets per game). Alie-Cox caught two touchdowns in Week 4, using his size and athleticism in the red zone to the Colts' advantage.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST26

These projections seem to put more weight on Baltimore's efficient, run-heavy offense than a Colts' defense coming off an impressive performance in Week 4 (2.2 yards/rush allowed). The Colts are plus-four in turnover differential entering Week 5, the product of an offense that's taken good care of the football and opportunistic defense and special teams play.

