2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

Wentz has five passing touchdowns against just one interception this year and if you eliminate Week 3 against the Titans – the game he played with two sprained ankles – he's completing 68 percent of his passes with an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. Baltimore's defense has been solid against the pass but perhaps there's some upside with Wentz's ankles progressing well – he was a full participant in practice this week leading up to Monday night.