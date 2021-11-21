2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

Somewhat quietly, the Colts are up to 10th in defensive DVOA entering Week 11 – although it looks like FanDuel's numbers are backing the Bills' offense more here. The Colts enter Week 11 second in the NFL in takeaways and will look to follow the Jaguars' blueprint from Week 9, when Jacksonville held Buffalo to just six points. Also since special teams count: The Colts have six touchdowns on opponent punt plays under the watch of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, including Week 10's blocked punt by Zaire Franklin and score by E.J. Speed.