Fantasy Football

Presented by

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?

Nov 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: QB26

» Bills vs. QBs: 1st (12.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 175.12 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Wentz has thrown for two or more touchdowns in eight of the Colts' 10 games this year; six of his 10 starts have seen him have a quarterback rating over 100. And Wentz has only thrown three interceptions this season going into a game against a defense that leads the NFL in picks.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Taylor RB4, Hines RB44

» Bills vs. RBs: 1st (15.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 184.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 52.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Taylor leads the NFL with 937 rushing yards – he's tied with the injured Derrick Henry – and has a touchdown in seven consecutive games. Hines remains an important part of the Colts' offense and is liable to strike for a big, productive game at any point.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Pittman WR30, Hilton WR58, Pascal WR66

» Bills vs. WRs: 1st (20.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 103.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 50.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 10.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Pittman is well established as a No. 1 wide receiver as we dive deeper into the second half of his second season with the Colts, and he's had at least five catches or at least 100 yards in eight of 10 games in 2021. Pascal averaged seven targets per game in Weeks 7-9, while Hilton was targeted five times in his return from a concussion in Week 10.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Doyle TE34, Alie-Cox TE35

» Bills vs. TEs: 5th (7.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 28.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Alie-Cox (four touchdowns) and Doyle (two touchdowns) have been two favorite target of Wentz inside the 30-yard line; Doyle had a touchdown in the Colts' playoff loss to the Bills back in January.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: D/ST22

Somewhat quietly, the Colts are up to 10th in defensive DVOA entering Week 11 – although it looks like FanDuel's numbers are backing the Bills' offense more here. The Colts enter Week 11 second in the NFL in takeaways and will look to follow the Jaguars' blueprint from Week 9, when Jacksonville held Buffalo to just six points. Also since special teams count: The Colts have six touchdowns on opponent punt plays under the watch of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, including Week 10's blocked punt by Zaire Franklin and score by E.J. Speed.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

As the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in a massive AFC South battle on Halloween, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 8?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

As the Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 7?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Position By Position

While you can still hit up FanDuel for your one-week fantasy football fix, most traditional fantasy football seasons have now concluded with the end of the regular season. So let's take a position-by-position look at some of the top-scoring Indianapolis Colts' players and how they fared as fantasy football performers in 2020.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising