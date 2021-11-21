2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: QB26
» Bills vs. QBs: 1st (12.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 175.12 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz has thrown for two or more touchdowns in eight of the Colts' 10 games this year; six of his 10 starts have seen him have a quarterback rating over 100. And Wentz has only thrown three interceptions this season going into a game against a defense that leads the NFL in picks.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Taylor RB4, Hines RB44
» Bills vs. RBs: 1st (15.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 184.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 52.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor leads the NFL with 937 rushing yards – he's tied with the injured Derrick Henry – and has a touchdown in seven consecutive games. Hines remains an important part of the Colts' offense and is liable to strike for a big, productive game at any point.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Pittman WR30, Hilton WR58, Pascal WR66
» Bills vs. WRs: 1st (20.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 103.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 50.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 10.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman is well established as a No. 1 wide receiver as we dive deeper into the second half of his second season with the Colts, and he's had at least five catches or at least 100 yards in eight of 10 games in 2021. Pascal averaged seven targets per game in Weeks 7-9, while Hilton was targeted five times in his return from a concussion in Week 10.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Doyle TE34, Alie-Cox TE35
» Bills vs. TEs: 5th (7.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 28.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Alie-Cox (four touchdowns) and Doyle (two touchdowns) have been two favorite target of Wentz inside the 30-yard line; Doyle had a touchdown in the Colts' playoff loss to the Bills back in January.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: D/ST22
Somewhat quietly, the Colts are up to 10th in defensive DVOA entering Week 11 – although it looks like FanDuel's numbers are backing the Bills' offense more here. The Colts enter Week 11 second in the NFL in takeaways and will look to follow the Jaguars' blueprint from Week 9, when Jacksonville held Buffalo to just six points. Also since special teams count: The Colts have six touchdowns on opponent punt plays under the watch of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, including Week 10's blocked punt by Zaire Franklin and score by E.J. Speed.
