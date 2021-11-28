Fantasy Football

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?

Nov 27, 2021 at 09:08 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: QB22

» Bucs vs. QBs: 14th (18.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 185.16 FanDuel Fantasy Points

While Wentz only threw for 106 yards in Week 11, Frank Reich said he graded out well – underscoring the confidence the Colts' head coach has in his quarterback. If the Colts do need to turn to Wentz to put up big numbers, there's plenty of confidence he can follow through.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Taylor RB2, Hines RB50

» Bucs vs. RBs: 6th (18.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 234.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 55.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Even though the Buccaneers have one of the NFL's best run defenses, Taylor is still one of the best plays in fantasy football in Week 12. The Bills entered Week 11 with a run defense that was allowing 3.8 yards per carry; Taylor torched them at a 5.8 yards per carry clip and scored five touchdowns. Hines gained 31 yards on four carries in Week 11 against the Bills.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Pittman WR22, Hilton WR56, Pascal WR66

» Bucs vs. WRs: 15th (28.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 106.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 51.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 12.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

If the Colts need to pass the ball on Sunday, expect Pittman to be once again be Wentz's go-to target. Pittman is only 248 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season and enters Week 12 with five touchdowns. Hilton is averaging 14 yards per reception in his four games and had a couple of key snags last week against the Bills. While Pascal only saw one target against the Bills, he's on the field quite a bit – he's usually somewhere between playing 80-90 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 12 Position Rank: Doyle TE31, Alie-Cox TE37

» Bucs vs. TEs: 19th (10.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 45.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 31.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Doyle led the Colts with three catches for 30 yards against the Bills and remains one of Wentz's most dependable targets, especially when the Colts need to pass the ball in goal-to-go situations. Alie-Cox could go off for a touchdown or two at any point, as he did with four scores in Weeks 4-7.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: D/ST29

The Colts' defense just shut down a prolific Bills offense and forced four turnovers in Week 11, giving them the most takeaways in the NFL (25) entering Week 12. Sleep on Matt Eberflus' defense all you want, even if the Buccaneers have one of the best offenses in the league.

