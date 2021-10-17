2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

An interesting nugget on Doyle: His yards per reception average has increased every year since 2017 (8.6, 9.4, 10.4, 10.9, 11.2) and while his usage has slipped lately, expect him to be one of Carson Wentz's favorite targets throughout the season. Alie-Cox, though, has put together two solid games, with six catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns coming against the Dolphins and Ravens.