Fantasy Football

Presented by

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6?

Oct 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: QB18

» Texans vs. QBs: 19th (20.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 82.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Wentz set a career high with 402 yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and now has had back-to-back games with passer ratings north of 115. The Texans enter Week 6 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.7), although Lovie Smith's defense is fifth with six interceptions this season.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Taylor RB7, Hines RB39, Mack RB47

» Texans vs. RBs: 18th (20.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 70.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 25.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Mack 9.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Taylor's 76-yard touchdown on a screen pass in Week 5 set the tone for a big week from the second-year running back, who added a rushing touchdown and had 169 yards on 18 touches. Hines has seen his production dip the last two games (eight touches, 29 yards) but Mack productive in the same stretch with 69 yards on 15 carries.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Pittman WR28, Pascal WR60, Hilton WR70

» Texans vs. WRs: 5th (18.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 43.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 38.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 0.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points

The story of Sunday will be how the Colts use Hilton, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. But the continuing emergence of Pittman as a top wide receiver should not be overlooked – he's on pace for 99 receptions this season and used his size and strength to wrestle away a 42-yard touchdown in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo-Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Doyle TE 25, Alie-Cox TE27

» Texans vs. TEs: 32nd (16.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Doyle 12.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 24.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points

An interesting nugget on Doyle: His yards per reception average has increased every year since 2017 (8.6, 9.4, 10.4, 10.9, 11.2) and while his usage has slipped lately, expect him to be one of Carson Wentz's favorite targets throughout the season. Alie-Cox, though, has put together two solid games, with six catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns coming against the Dolphins and Ravens.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: D/ST1

The folks at FanDuel clearly expect the Colts' defense to rebound in a big way after Monday night, although Texans quarterback Davis Mills had a higher passer rating in Week 5 (141.7) than Lamar Jackson (140.5). The Colts had a defensive touchdown taken off the board when officials overturned Darius Leonard's lateral to Isaiah Rodgers in Week 5.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Position By Position

While you can still hit up FanDuel for your one-week fantasy football fix, most traditional fantasy football seasons have now concluded with the end of the regular season. So let's take a position-by-position look at some of the top-scoring Indianapolis Colts' players and how they fared as fantasy football performers in 2020.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

It's the end of the regular season for the Indianapolis Colts — and, for some of you, it's the final chance at fantasy football glory for the 2020 season. If you're in a bind and you need some points in your final week of championship action, which Colts could help you today?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

If you've advanced this far in your fantasy playoffs, congratulations. But are there any Indianapolis Colts players that can make a difference in your lineup today in their Week 16 matchup against an extremely tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Raiders, Week 14

With the fantasy playoffs now upon us (for most folks), it's time to get serious. Which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

With the fantasy playoffs just around the corner for most folks, which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Houston Texans?
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising