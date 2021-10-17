2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: QB18
» Texans vs. QBs: 19th (20.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 82.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz set a career high with 402 yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and now has had back-to-back games with passer ratings north of 115. The Texans enter Week 6 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.7), although Lovie Smith's defense is fifth with six interceptions this season.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Taylor RB7, Hines RB39, Mack RB47
» Texans vs. RBs: 18th (20.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 70.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 25.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Mack 9.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor's 76-yard touchdown on a screen pass in Week 5 set the tone for a big week from the second-year running back, who added a rushing touchdown and had 169 yards on 18 touches. Hines has seen his production dip the last two games (eight touches, 29 yards) but Mack productive in the same stretch with 69 yards on 15 carries.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Pittman WR28, Pascal WR60, Hilton WR70
» Texans vs. WRs: 5th (18.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 43.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 38.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 0.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points
The story of Sunday will be how the Colts use Hilton, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. But the continuing emergence of Pittman as a top wide receiver should not be overlooked – he's on pace for 99 receptions this season and used his size and strength to wrestle away a 42-yard touchdown in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo-Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Doyle TE 25, Alie-Cox TE27
» Texans vs. TEs: 32nd (16.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Doyle 12.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 24.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points
An interesting nugget on Doyle: His yards per reception average has increased every year since 2017 (8.6, 9.4, 10.4, 10.9, 11.2) and while his usage has slipped lately, expect him to be one of Carson Wentz's favorite targets throughout the season. Alie-Cox, though, has put together two solid games, with six catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns coming against the Dolphins and Ravens.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: D/ST1
The folks at FanDuel clearly expect the Colts' defense to rebound in a big way after Monday night, although Texans quarterback Davis Mills had a higher passer rating in Week 5 (141.7) than Lamar Jackson (140.5). The Colts had a defensive touchdown taken off the board when officials overturned Darius Leonard's lateral to Isaiah Rodgers in Week 5.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.