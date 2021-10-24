2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

When will Carson Wentz get some respect in these rankings? Entering Week 7, Wentz is ninth in yards per attempt, first in interception rate, 12th in passer rating and 13th in total yards. Conservatively, he's been a top-half-of-the-league quarterback this season; over the last three weeks, he's been one of the most effective and productive passers in the NFL. Maybe this low ranking is putting an emphasis on the rough weather conditions expected at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. But Wentz has been good this year, and he's been even better as he's got healthier following the sprained ankles he suffered in Week 2.