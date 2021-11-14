2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: QB11
» Jaguars vs. QBs: 21st (19.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 168.02 FanDuel Fantasy Points
The Jaguars are coming off an impressive game in which their defensive front consistently pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen and held Buffalo's offense to just six points. Wentz, though, has accounted for three touchdowns in each of his last three games; since Week 4, he's one-tenth of a point behind Kyler Murray for the highest passer rating in the NFL. Wentz has also only been sacked three times in his last three games.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: Taylor RB2, Hines RB34
» Jaguars vs. RBs: 14th (20.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 165.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 49.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Hines rewarded those who've stuck with him with a big games (six carries, 74 yards, four catches, 34 yards, 1 TD) in Week 9 against the Jets – a reminder of how important the fourth-year running back is and will be to the Colts' offense this season. Taylor isn't RB1 this week – that goes to the Patriots' Damien Harris, given his matchup against the Detroit Lions – but he continues to push toward leading the NFL in rushing yards this season.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: Pittman WR20, Hilton WR36, Pascal WR46
» Jaguars vs. WRs: 24th (31.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 96.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 49.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 9.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman has five touchdowns in his last five games after he caught an 11-yard score against the Jets last week. He's had 6+ receptions, 100+ yards or 1+ touchdown in seven of his nine games this season as he's ascended to being the Colts' No. 1 receiver. Hilton will return from a concussion and bring his ability to win vertically to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. And don't forget about Pascal, who caught four passes for 58 yards against the Jets and has been targeted 6+ times in each of his last three games.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: Alie-Cox TE26, Doyle TE33
» Jaguars vs. TEs: 23rd (11.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 44.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 25.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Alie-Cox caught his lone target for a 28-yard gain in Week 9 against the Jets and enters Week 10 with four touchdowns. Doyle, meanwhile, has a touchdown in each of his last two games.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: D/ST5
The Colts lead the NFL with 20 takeaways and have one of the best run defenses in the league, too, which makes them a more favorable matchup by FanDuel's rankings against a Jaguars offense that's been able to run the ball well but has struggled through the air. The Colts have focused, too, on finishing games better after the Jets closed a 42-10 advantage to 45-30 late in Week 9.
