2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Pittman has five touchdowns in his last five games after he caught an 11-yard score against the Jets last week. He's had 6+ receptions, 100+ yards or 1+ touchdown in seven of his nine games this season as he's ascended to being the Colts' No. 1 receiver. Hilton will return from a concussion and bring his ability to win vertically to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. And don't forget about Pascal, who caught four passes for 58 yards against the Jets and has been targeted 6+ times in each of his last three games.